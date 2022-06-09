When Anne Munroe moved to Champaign to pursue her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Illinois, she thought she’d only stay for a few years.
But 25 years after earning her master’s while in her third year teaching math at Champaign Central High School, she’s in the same position, helping students unravel concepts and sharing how those concepts can benefit them in the adult world.
“I obviously got hooked,” she said.
I find my work important because ... knowledge is power, and having educated, informed citizens is vital for a democratic society. While teaching, one hopes to not only teach one’s subject matter well but to also teach about the interconnectedness of that content with other subjects and with real-world situations. Teachers also have the extremely important opportunity and responsibility to model and help develop various social-emotional skills and to nurture confidence and perseverance within students as well as respect and compassion for self and others. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, as the saying goes, so their education and development is critical.
I became a teacher because ... I really enjoy learning and helping others learn, too. I was a TA for one of my high school math teachers and realized then how much I liked trying to explain concepts in such a way or in multiple ways until other people could better understand them. I also like sharing how logical and helpful mathematics can be and how math truly is the “language of the universe,” as a former colleague often quoted. In addition, I grew up listening to stories from my grandma who clearly had loved teaching high school Spanish, French and history for years, so I could tell from her what a meaningful career teaching could be.
One of my favorite lessons/units that I teach is ... when we study exponential functions and I try to relate them to several different real-world financial situations that students will face as adults. I like to emphasize how the exponential growth of compound interest can either work for them (with savings accounts and investments) or against them (with loans and credit cards) and how understanding this can save them a lot of money in the future. We explore how the earlier one starts saving or investing money, the greater the growth over time will be. We also examine how credit-card debt can accumulate rapidly if not paid off and compare the huge difference in interest paid over the life of a loan with a 15-year versus 30-year home mortgage. This unit also provides an opportunity to integrate some historical background on mortgages and examine how past practices such as redlining and lending discrimination have played a factor in homeownership and wealth gaps that continue to persist today.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... students in a class get really collaboratively engaged in the math and have great discussions about how to go about solving a problem and then when they get excited about understanding something new and have those “light bulb” moments as a concept suddenly makes complete sense to them. It’s fun, too, when a student comes up with a new way of seeing a solution that I hadn’t thought of before. I also love when students who used to think they “weren’t good at math” realize they actually are capable of being very successful at it with time and practice and then start to like math better. Teaching can take immense amounts of time beyond the school day at nights and on weekends, but it all becomes worth it when students feel a sense of accomplishment and find success and enjoyment doing math.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family, especially my two sons, who have recently graduated from Central. I’ve loved supporting them in their pursuits and attending their athletic events, so have become an avid tennis, basketball and baseball fan, in addition to enjoying playing tennis myself if I can ever find the time. I also have always had a passion for traveling and exploring different countries and learning about diverse cultures. Another related passion is social justice because as a teacher, you see and appreciate the worth and value of each student and thus naturally want everyone to have equitable access, rights and opportunities.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I had a lot of teachers I admired and enjoyed. My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Berniece Dartt, and second-grade teacher, Mrs. Beulah Bryant, at Jefferson Elementary in Carmi were both really special, cultivating my love of learning and of reading, and they continued to follow up with me throughout the rest of my schooling. I also really appreciated my high school math teachers, Mr. Jack Russell and Mrs. Kay Hall, who in addition to teaching, dedicated a lot of time coaching the Math and Wyse teams, both of which I was a member of. Although I also liked English classes a lot (reading, literature, journalism), my favorite subject in school was math since I loved the problem solving aspect of it and the satisfaction of figuring out a solution.
I also must add that I’m inspired on a daily basis by many fantastic teacher colleagues at Central High School, by the time and energy they devote to helping students, their creativity and passion, their positive, resilient spirit despite current challenges, etc. Similarly, I find Central students themselves inspiring as so many are already doing amazing things, whether it involves volunteering for service projects, pursuing entrepreneurial interests, developing their intellectual, athletic, musical or theatrical gifts, voicing concerns and demonstrating leadership related to current issues they are passionate about, or simply being good, kind humans to all around them!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a veterinarian or another job that involves taking care of animals.
— Anthony Zilis