Eleven years ago, Ashley Woodard found herself gravitating toward teaching young children, even though she hadn’t studied it in college.
The former psychology major at Eastern Illinois found herself substituting at Oakwood Grade School, and quickly, she was asked to take on a full-time role as a personal assistant to two students.
“When I started, I had no idea what I was doing,” she said. “I just told myself to put myself in their mother’s shoes. What would I want my child to learn? How would I want my child to be treated? How can I best advocate for this student?”
Because of budget cuts, her role changed over the years. But after 10 years working at the school in some form, she finally decided to go back to school to receive her master’s degree in special education so she could take on a classroom of her own. This year, she did just that, teaching kindergarten to second-grade students as a certified special-education teacher.
“Ashley goes above and beyond to meet the needs of each individual student,” Principal Nicole Lapenas said. “She genuinely cares for the well-being of all of her students.”
I find my work important because … Accepting, understanding and advocating for students is so important. Children are the future. My job is to make sure that they have the tools to be the best individuals they can be. Teachers play a huge role in how children feel about themselves. I want to help my students see their worth, build their confidence and know that they can tackle hard things.
I became a teacher because … I want to make a difference, and I love working with children. I had some amazing teachers in my life, but I also had some that left me feeling less than great. When I decided to go back to school, it was so I could be someone that helped build students up, an ally, advocate and a mentor.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … My favorite thing to teach is whatever the students are excited to learn. This past year, I let the students guide a lot of what I taught. After reading books together, students would often get ideas for lessons. They would ask me questions that I wouldn’t know the answers to. Did you know that jellyfish eat and discard waste from their mouth? Gross! This led to a lesson and art project on jellyfish. When students can take the lead, it makes it both productive and fun!
My most fulfilling moments on the job have been … when students reach a goal or when something clicks for them. This year, I took great pride in helping one of my students learn to read. In the past, it has been anything from potty training, building confidence, attacking social/emotional goals or tying shoes. Ultimately, the most fulfilling moments are those that are the most fulfilling for my students.
Something else I’m passionate about is … mental health. I think it is really important to give people grace, especially young people. Everyone is going through something, and I think it is important to keep that in mind when we are interacting with one another.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … I’ve had so many great teachers, but Mr. Richard Roth from Danville High School really resonated with me. I had him for social studies and sociology. He probably didn’t think he did, but he made me feel like I mattered. He always saw my potential, cheered me on and asked me how I was doing every day. Thank you, Mr. Roth!
I engage students during this strange time by … listening to their wants and needs. Making sure that my students know that I see them, that I hear them, and acting on that is so important. I always read the room. We start our day by having a little coffee talk. The students join me on the carpet for a little conversation and community, while I drink coffee. I like to give the students time to share things with me, and it gives me the opportunity to see where they are emotionally. If we need a little longer coffee talk, a few extra hugs or to revamp our plans for the day, that is what we do.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a social worker in the schools. I love getting to know each student, in and outside of the classroom. Having a better understanding of my students helps me be a better educator. Their mental health is ultimately the most important thing to me.
— Anthony Zilis