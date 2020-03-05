Saturday was a special day for Westville Junior High seventh-grade history teacher B.J. WITSMAN. Not only was Feb. 29 — leap day — his 10th (40th) birthday; it was his wife’s, as well. The parents of three boys were born in the same hospital in 1980. Our Teacher of the Week, though, stands out beyond his uncommon birthday.
One favorite lessons to teach is ... my fake-tweets-from-historical-figures project. Students are allowed to choose six different people from history and they use a computer program to make fake tweets that are accurate to the time the person they selected was alive. This allows students to have fun and be creative at the same time.
I find my work important because ... each day, I get the privilege of inspiring my students to work hard, to have good character and to always follow their dreams. I am proud to be a positive role model for my students and feel it is so important to set a good example for all who are a part of my classroom.
I became a teacher because ... I have always known that I love working with kids. When I started to really think about what I wanted to do professionally, teaching was at the top of my list.
When I was a kid ... my favorite teacher was Carol Marshall. She was my fourth-grade teacher at Douglas Elementary School in Danville. She cared about her students and had a big heart. My favorite subject has always been social studies, which I am fortunate to teach.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would ... either play first base or be a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. But since that would never pan out, I can honestly say this is the only profession that I have known and I couldn’t think of a better career choice for myself.
We celebrated leap day ... jointly with our families and had a very low-key evening eating at La Potosina and having cake and ice cream at my parents’ house.