Breanne Reinhard’s enjoyment for discussing literature began when she was a student at Arcola High School in the early 2000s in Michael Nave’s novels class.
Nearly two decades after she graduated in 2004, she’s doing just that, along with sharing her love of writing, as a junior high and high school English teacher at her alma mater.
Teaching is far from her only responsibility, though. She’s also the high school drama club director, junior high Scholastic Bowl coach, junior high yearbook sponsor and the local Our American Voice facilitator.
“Ms. Reinhard is an advocate for our students and works extremely hard to give our students their best opportunity for success,” Principal Nick Lindsey said.
“She takes her profession seriously and works hard to continue developing her craft.”
I find my work important because … words matter. Communication matters. Stories, whether fictional or true-to-life, matter. I hope to show this to my students, in whatever way the use of language most impacts them, their interests and their goals.
I became a teacher because … I get to spend my days talking about books and writing — two things I love — with a room full of teenagers.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … using mentor texts to develop student writing. We look at opening lines from famous novels to discuss how to immediately hook a reader with your words. We read sensory-rich passages from published authors when we talk about showing your reader something instead of just telling them. Students can observe what another writer has done and critique it. From there, the kids can decide how to use similar strategies in their own writing to amplify their voices.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … a “teacher goosebumps” moment happens. This is when a student makes a connection, shares an idea or displays incredible critical-thinking skills, resulting in actual goosebumps on my arms. (I always tell the kids about it when this happens!) One of my absolute favorite things is when a student shares an insight about a text that had never occurred to me before. I love learning from them as they learn from me!
Something else I’m passionate about is … exploring new places, trying delicious foods and having new experiences with my family and friends.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Mr. Nave at Arcola High School. He was also my Scholastic Bowl coach. He helped me grow as a writer of both fiction and informational pieces, and it was in his novels class that I really fell in love with discussing works of literature with those around me. English and literature classes were obviously always my favorites!
I engage students during this strange time by … getting to know them as people and injecting elements of their lives and my life into our educational experiences together. Students respond really well to seeing the “human” side of their teachers, and the more you know about your students, the more you can find ways to connect the material to things that matter to them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … devoting time to writing my own stories and sharing those words with the world.
Anthony Zilis