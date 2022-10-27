For the last 16 years, third-grade teacher Carol Moore has pushed the joy of learning to her students at Oakwood Grade School.
Sometimes, that means teaching them to find the right books to curl up with. Other times, it means providing them a hands-on agriculture lesson.
“Mrs. Moore deeply cares for the well-being of her students, and she is a leader amongst her peers,” Principal Nicole Lapenas said.
I find my work important because … I am able to positively impact students’ lives.
I became a teacher because … I felt like it was my calling. It is what I wanted to do from a very young age.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... Over the years, I have had the opportunity to teach different subjects depending on the grade level I was in. It is hard to pick just one lesson as a favorite, however, I always enjoy presenting hands-on lessons about agriculture.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... There are a lot of fulfilling moments in my job. What I find most rewarding is when a student has a “light bulb moment,” and you get to see the expression on their face when they master a skill or overcome a struggle.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... One of my passions is reading aloud to my students and instilling a love for reading in them. JK Rowling is quoted as saying, “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book yet.” I love to help connect students with books that get them hooked on reading.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I attended Daniel Grade School and had several elementary teachers that had a positive impact on my life. Math was my favorite subject to learn, and I remember times when my dad would help me with my homework and show me different ways to look at and solve a problem. That experience impacted me when I became a teacher. I am always mindful to share multiple strategies with my students so that they can find what works best for them.
I engage students during this strange time by ... These past couple of years have certainly been full of new challenges. It is of utmost importance to build relationships with your students, but I feel that so much deeper having gone through the pandemic and the back and forth shifts from in-person to remote learning. I believe that by building strong relationships with my students, they are more likely to engage with me, their peers and the material being presented.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I cannot imagine doing anything else, but if I did have to choose, I would probably be a baker.
