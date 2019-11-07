Meet Centennial High first-year faculty member CARRIN DANIELS, who chose to pursue a career teaching Spanish because ‘learning a language helps to bring people together. ... (and) helps make the world smaller and a more connected place.’
She’s News-Gazette Media’s fifth Teacher of the Week for the 2019-20 school year.
I became a teacher because ... it is in my blood. My grandfather was the first principal of the first integrated high school in a small town in south Georgia, my grandmothers were both in education, and my father is in education. I am standing on their shoulders. I am who I am because of them.
I find my work important because ... I want to help make an impact on the future generations of this world. I am passionate about not only teaching but also building character.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... when I traveled with students abroad for the first time. We traveled to Costa Rica. It was incredibly beautiful to see Spanish go beyond the four walls of my classroom. It was truly rewarding to see my students speak the language they’d learn all school year long.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my faith. I want to reflect God’s love in all that I do.
My favorite subject to study in school was ... a public speaking class in college. This class truly helped me hone my skills in speaking publicly and feeling confident.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an actress. I love how actors can transform on screen and invite you to a whole new world.