In her eighth year of teaching, Christina Patterson isn’t afraid to bring innovative lessons into her second-grade classroom at Garden Hills.
Whether she’s teaching math by creating a market and inviting students’ families to come shop or encouraging reading by creating a “March Madness”-style competition, where students vote on match-ups of two books at a time, the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation Shining Star Award winner thinks outside the box to engage her class.
I find my work important because … Without teachers, no other profession is possible! I love helping set the foundation for their future education.
I became a teacher because … I used to help my two younger sisters with their homework, and I loved it. My dad has been a huge inspiration for me. I’ve seen the impact he has on his students.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … This year, my teammate and I helped our students show off their math skills by opening up the Grizzly Market. We invited families to come and play shop with their child. The child would have to add coins and subtract to figure out their change. It was exciting to see students applying the skills they learned to a real-life scenario.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when … the idea “clicks” for a student. I hear at the beginning of the year that they “can’t read” or “don’t like math,” and it’s my job to challenge that belief. I love their confidence levels’ increase because they have mastered something they once thought they couldn’t.
I keep students engaged by … keeping them on their toes! Being a second-grade teacher requires me to be a bit of a performer at times. Silly voices and over-dramatized readings can really grab their attention.
Something else I’m passionate about is … reading and cooking. I love reading mysteries and thrillers. I also love trying out new recipes!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … either Mrs. Roth, who taught kindergarten at Bottenfield, or Mrs. Davis, my choir director at PBL.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … working in a bakery or restaurant. I learned to decorate cakes and cupcakes at Cream & Flutter and loved working at Chipotle on campus.
— Anthony Zilis