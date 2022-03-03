As the daughter of two parents in the medical field, Christy Hoel always wanted to pursue a career in which she made a difference in others’ lives.
During her 28-year career of teaching high school English, first in Urbana, and for the last 16 years in her hometown of Tuscola, she’s found a way to do that. Hoel goes above and beyond as the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions adviser, co-sponsor of the yearbook and prom and the school’s junior class sponsor.
“She is always willing to do anything she can to help our school and our students,” Tuscola High School Principal Steve Fiscus said, “and we are so lucky to have her here.”
I find my work important because ... I teach English, where I get to help students improve their reading, writing and critical thinking while also helping them realize their potential. I get to have the opportunity to engage, motivate and help my students’ minds and souls grow and flourish.
I became a teacher because ... well I hate to use an old clichè, but I really did want to make a difference. I wanted to encourage, motivate and challenge students to want to learn and to develop their potential so they could go on and make their own differences in the world.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... just as it would be for any teacher, this is a hard question to answer. I am sure that my students would tell you anything that has to do with poetry! But one of my favorites is something I call huckleberrying — after my juniors study Transcendentalism and read a play about Thoreau, students get to “go huckleberrying.” They each create a new word that describes a philosophy or outlook on life that they embrace. They make a visual representation of this word, and I hang them up in my classroom for all to see. I love the buzz that students have after they read each other’s and how the students from the previous year come in my room and remember the assignment and their own words.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... students create something that they did not think they could. The pride they have in their work and in themselves just shines, and it is one of the best things ever!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... cooking. It is an adventure that my husband, Drew, and I enjoy doing together. We discover new recipes and make favorites while listening to all types of music. I also love to share what I make with others — it really can be a way you show love — especially when your college daughter takes home leftovers.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I have been fortunate enough to have had many wonderful teachers in my life. One of the ones that had a significant influence on me and my decision to be a teacher was Miss Janet Cox — Latin, American government and values teacher at Tuscola High School. My favorite subject in school was the same subject I teach now — English.
I engage students during this strange time by ... There is no doubt that pandemic teaching has put all teachers in a unique situation. From teaching 100 percent online when the pandemic started to hybrid teaching (teaching students in the classroom and online at the same time) to all students being back in the classroom this year with some mitigations still in place, you still have to engage them with the material AND make sure they are doing OK. This whole thing has been emotionally and mentally draining. We are not the same people that we were prior to March of 2020. So while it is important to engage the students with different types of activities, it is also important to just check in on them as people and to let them know that I care about them and am here for them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ...
I am in my 28th year of teaching, so it is hard to see myself doing anything else. But, my parents were both in the medical field, and I have always had an interest in that field, so if I were not a teacher, I would probably be a nurse.