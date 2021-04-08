At a young age, Cristina Flores realized that she enjoyed helping students learn, whether she was lending a hand with computer programming, business, Spanish literacy or other subject areas. For a while, that desire to help others took the form of tutoring, but she eventually made the jump to teaching and has taught Spanish at Academy High for the last three years.
“Seeing the spark and the desire to learn in the eyes of the students led me finally to pursue my love of teaching,” the third-year Academy High Spanish teacher said.
Cristina Flores, Academy High, Spanish
I find my work important because ... Being an educator gives me the opportunity to contribute to making a difference in students’ experience with education, and being part of their learning journey is an honor.
I became a teacher because ... Becoming a teacher is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen critical thinking skills and spark curiosity in students. My decision to become a Spanish teacher also follows my passion for bringing awareness of other cultures and the similarities we all have as a human race.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... Facts about different aspects of the Spanish-speaking world where students get to experience the information hands-on via various mediums such as music, art, food, reading novels, etc.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... Well, there are lots of fulfilling moments on the job. However, witnessing the spark in the students’ eyes with pride after mastering a new skill is priceless.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... Social justice and community service. I also have a part-time position at a church in town that gives me the opportunity to help people from our community.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My favorite teacher was Ms. Thome, my fifth-grade teacher. She was very enthusiastic and passionate about teaching. She created very engaging lesson plans and was a very caring and supportive teacher.
I engage students during this strange time by ... keeping a positive attitude to lead by example. I have been creating lessons based on students’ interests with hands-on activities, these have helped with keeping the level of engagement. I have taken materials to students’ houses so they can have the materials needed for class. I have also been more flexible as far as deadlines go.
If I weren’t a teacher ... I would be a full-time human rights activist. I like helping people in any way I can.