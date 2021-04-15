DaLane Fox was looking forward to the arrival of spring’s warmer temperatures, which allowed her to finally take her special-education students at Salt Fork South Elementary School outdoors, spread them out and teach in the open air.
Fox didn’t originally intend to become an elementary school teacher after she graduated from Kansas State with a degree in kinesiology, but after working as an outdoor instructor with the High Trails Outdoor Education Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., right out of college, she realized how much she enjoyed teaching. She quickly earned her teaching license and made the switch to a new profession.
She’s now taught for 11 years, including the last four at Salt Fork South in Sidell.
Principal Brian Allensworth lauded Fox for “going above and beyond for all students,” both in person and remote, for “always taking the perspective of the student when it comes to their needs and making plans to best meet those needs,” and for “being a team player and working collaboratively with all of her colleagues to support and lift up others.”
I find my work important because ... I am passionate about helping all children grow and develop academically, socially and emotionally. When students make gains in their individualized goals, gain confidence or can identify their strengths in order to feel successful, I feel extremely proud of their achievements.
I became a teacher because ... I want to help students have a positive educational experience and contribute to them growing into healthy adults.
After graduating from college I moved to Colorado and began working as an Outdoor Instructor with the High Trails Outdoor Education Center. This opportunity helped me realize how much I enjoy working with youth and adults. After leaving outdoor education I took a position working with at-risk youth. From there, more opportunities developed that helped me grow and expand my professional teaching career.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... As much as I love seeing students progress academically, I love when I see them grow and develop socially and emotionally. When I see students using the skills and strategies we have learned and apply them to help them with a difficult situation, I get pumped. As much as I love technology, I love lessons that can be taught outdoors, and I can grab a stick and scratch things in the dirt to help students understand and learn in a natural environment.
Some of my most unique teaching lessons are the ones that happen in teachable moments. When students are actively engaged and asking questions, I can share some of my passion and knowledge with them. I love opportunities to teach them about their brains and how they learn best.
My favorite and most unique lessons have been when I’ve had opportunities to co-teach with experienced teachers. We can develop a lesson that usually deviates from our original plan, that is jam-packed with teachable moments. As a co-team we are able to actively see our students engaging in the curriculum by making meaningful, emotional connections, while developing critical thinking skills as evident by rich classroom discussions and high engagement. Some of those best memories can happen with the conclusion of a novel and students are crying or yelling because they are so engrossed in the literature coming to an end.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... A memorable fulfilling moment was when a student became so proud of her endurance and perseverance through a difficult writing task that she proudly displayed her final product accomplishment. She also took great delight that she had her very first indentation on her writing finger!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I am really passionate about the outdoors and traveling with my family. I love any opportunity to explore, learn and connect with nature.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mr. Kemp, Wichita Heights High School, Wichita, Kan. He taught U.S. history. It sparked a lifelong interest in history, the Constitution and how it all connects and relates to our world today.
I engage students during this strange time by ... I am very passionate about the need for students to be back in the classroom as in-person learners; however, I am looking forward to warm temperatures and sunny days to take my students outside and enjoy some fresh air while learning our lesson. Whenever the opportunity arises, I try and teach outdoors. I think it is healthy physically and mentally to be learning in community with peers outside.
Like most teachers, I think it is especially important during this strange time that we are checking in on our students’ emotional and mental well-being first.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... If I were not teaching in a public school, I would be interested in learning about educational policies and reform as well as analyzing student outcome data. In my free time, I would enjoy road trips across the United States with my family.