After graduating from Tuscola High School, Darcey Voyles spent a brief time away while earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
Then she moved back to teach English at her alma mater, where she’s worked for the last 18 years. The board-certified teacher “brightens her coworkers’ days” with her positive attitude and expertise, according to Neal Garrison, a social worker at the school, while adding value to the lives of her students.
“Darcy is extremely respected by her students, fellow teachers, and the community for her character and top-notch teaching,” Garrison said. “She has a heart for her students and really goes out of her way to help them succeed. Our current and former students often comment on how they feel she is one of the best teachers they have ever had in all of their schooling from kindergarten on. The students talk about how strong of a teacher she is and how she gets them to enjoy English.”
I find my work important because ... my students are the generation that will lead our country into the future. By teaching English, I have to cover essential life skills in analytical reading, coherent writing, reasonable argument and eloquent speech. My students also need to learn to think critically but openly in order to make rational decisions and be productive citizens. I try to keep all these in mind as I blend them into a meaningful curriculum.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to share my love and excitement of learning. Although I knew I wanted to teach, it took me a little while to decide on the content area because I loved so many different subjects. In fact, I am licensed to teach two other subjects in addition to English/language arts. My ultimate desire is to light a fire in my students to continue learning on their own and leave an impact on the world, leaving it better than we found it.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... a zombie-apocalypse speech. When I taught speech communications, I gave my class the fictitious scenario of a zombie apocalypse affecting everyone in Tuscola except our classroom. Groups of students were tasked with creating survival plans for one week until help arrived. Each group then presented its survival plan, and the class voted on which plan was most likely to succeed. I always invited the principal to listen and vote as well, often serving as the tie-breaker.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... I hear from past students! Nothing warms my heart more than visits, emails, letters, Facebook messages or even Snapchats from former students. I love hearing about where life has taken them, what they plan to do next and how they applied something they learned in my class. I invite any former students to reach out! I’d love to hear how your life is going!
I keep students engaged by ... offering choices and options whenever possible. Especially with writing assignments, I want to present several options for students to choose from. This way they can hopefully find a prompt that resonates with them and create something remarkable. I also do my best to connect our studies to real-world situations or unfamiliar topics. For example, my students are well-versed in the events of the Holocaust by senior year, but they are clueless about modern atrocities. My seniors are most engaged during our modern genocide unit because they are shocked to learn about recent and ongoing genocides.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... travel. Going somewhere new and exploring is the best! It doesn’t matter if it is a new town or state; I just want to learn about a new area. I also love experiencing new cultures and other ways of life. As of right now, I have visited 15 different countries and will add another in June. In 2014, I started to share my love of travel with students by leading overseas educational tours. So far, I have taken students to Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, England and Scotland. I currently have an educational tour planned for 2024 as well!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... my high school Latin teacher, Miss Cox. She was a tough, demanding teacher, but an absolute gem! There was no leniency or wiggle room at all in the workload and expectations in her class. She would count off for any capitalization and spelling errors and missing periods, even if the translation was correct. I learned a solid work ethic in those four years and spent many nights in our Latin 3/4 study group, but we also had some amazing fun with the Roman banquet, where we spent the day cooking the feast and then devouring it in the evening.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... working with books or animals! My very first job was at the Tuscola Public Library, so I would either be in a library or a bookstore offering reading suggestions and just talking about books. I also adore animals, so perhaps I would be at a zoo or animal shelter. But I will admit that working at a high school is never boring, so I am grateful for my career in education.
— ANTHONY ZILIS