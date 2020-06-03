For nearly a decade, DARIENNE CIURO SANCHEZ has been a teacher, but not always in a classroom. She began her teaching career with the Urbana Park District, giving school tours through local native prairies and woods and taking turtles, snakes, owls and other live animals to classrooms in the C-U area. For the last five years, she’s taught at Urbana Middle School, where she’s found her calling as a teacher and a role model. Here’s more on the dual-language science teacher. I find my work important because ... as a teacher who is also Latina, I can be a role model not only for those students who are interested and love STEM, but also for the Latinx student community as a whole. Dual-language students are amongst the most resilient and courageous students I have ever met. Some are becoming bilingual, while others are developing a third language as well. Providing these students with hands-on science experiences in a safe learning environment allows them to be curious and to partake in their own learning. I became a teacher because ... I have always enjoyed teaching others about science. During some of the outdoor programs, teachers approached me and suggested I should become a teacher, given my passion for science and my innate ability to connect and engage with students. I was inspired by those teachers to pursue a teaching career, and being bilingual allowed me to reach a diverse group of students. I engaged students during remote learning by ... creating online learning modules, where students could engage at their own pace, as well as weekly video classes and inquiry-led projects. I was glad to see a lot of my students engaging in the activities and asking questions, and sharing with me what they had discovered. I am lucky to have an incredible dual language team. My special education co-teacher and my teaching assistant also helped me develop paper and special education modules for students that needed accommodations or had limited access to online resources. They also participated with me during the weekly video classes. Being available for all of my students was truly rewarding. My favorite lesson is ... one I do with seventh-grade students. Students design and create their own circuits and go through the process of determining: what are good materials for conductors and insulators, how to design and organize the parts of a circuit, and how to create series, parallel and hybrid circuits. We even get to make wearable circuits! I enjoy when students become independent and follow their own inquiries and share them with the rest of the group. When it comes to my most fulfilling moment on the job ... being a teacher is full of fulfilling moments. I think those moments are my favorite part of being a teacher. From the “a-ha” moments in the classroom, to the graduations, and the students reaching out after, telling me how much they love their chosen careers. I feel fulfilled when I am able to build strong relationships with my students. I’m also passionate about ... nature. I really enjoy spending time outside, whether it is hiking, gardening, scuba diving or traveling to national and state parks. My own favorite teacher was ... Dr. Rodriguez, my physics teacher in college. I almost switched my degree from computer science to applied physics in my junior year. He transformed the way I saw everything around me. It was like all of a sudden, I could see equations and science concepts in everyday life. Science became a passion after that. Anthony Zilis Principal Joseph Wiemelt says … “She is always responsive and supportive. She goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone has their needs met and often sacrifices her own. She is also a dual language science teacher, thus she works across English and Spanish to provide a dual language learning experience with rigorous science development for our young bilingual scholars.”
For nearly a decade, DARIENNE CIURO SANCHEZ has been a teacher, but not always in a classroom. She began her teaching career with the Urbana Park District, giving school tours through local native prairies and woods and taking turtles, snakes, owls and other live animals to classrooms in the C-U area.
For the last five years, she’s taught at Urbana Middle School, where she’s found her calling as a teacher and a role model. Here’s more on the dual-language science teacher.
I find my work important because ... as a teacher who is also Latina, I can be a role model not only for those students who are interested and love STEM, but also for the Latinx student community as a whole.
Dual-language students are amongst the most resilient and courageous students I have ever met. Some are becoming bilingual, while others are developing a third language as well. Providing these students with hands-on science experiences in a safe learning environment allows them to be curious and to partake in their own learning.
I became a teacher because ... I have always enjoyed teaching others about science. During some of the outdoor programs, teachers approached me and suggested I should become a teacher, given my passion for science and my innate ability to connect and engage with students. I was inspired by those teachers to pursue a teaching career, and being bilingual allowed me to reach a diverse group of students.
I engaged students during remote learning by ... creating online learning modules, where students could engage at their own pace, as well as weekly video classes and inquiry-led projects.
I was glad to see a lot of my students engaging in the activities and asking questions, and sharing with me what they had discovered. I am lucky to have an incredible dual language team.
My special education co-teacher and my teaching assistant also helped me develop paper and special education modules for students that needed accommodations or had limited access to online resources. They also participated with me during the weekly video classes. Being available for all of my students was truly rewarding.
My favorite lesson is ... one I do with seventh-grade students. Students design and create their own circuits and go through the process of determining: what are good materials for conductors and insulators, how to design and organize the parts of a circuit, and how to create series, parallel and hybrid circuits.
We even get to make wearable circuits! I enjoy when students become independent and follow their own inquiries and share them with the rest of the group.
When it comes to my most fulfilling moment on the job ... being a teacher is full of fulfilling moments. I think those moments are my favorite part of being a teacher. From the “a-ha” moments in the classroom, to the graduations, and the students reaching out after, telling me how much they love their chosen careers.
I feel fulfilled when I am able to build strong relationships with my students.
I’m also passionate about ... nature. I really enjoy spending time outside, whether it is hiking, gardening, scuba diving or traveling to national and state parks.
My own favorite teacher was ... Dr. Rodriguez, my physics teacher in college.
I almost switched my degree from computer science to applied physics in my junior year. He transformed the way I saw everything around me.
It was like all of a sudden, I could see equations and science concepts in everyday life. Science became a passion after that.
Anthony Zilis
Principal Joseph Wiemelt says … “She is always responsive and supportive. She goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone has their needs met and often sacrifices her own. She is also a dual language science teacher, thus she works across English and Spanish to provide a dual language learning experience with rigorous science development for our young bilingual scholars.”