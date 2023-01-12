After beginning her career as a junior high social-studies teacher, Dawn Eakle decided 30 years ago to shift to first grade at the former Jamaica Elementary School. She never left the position, although after district consolidation, she now teaches at Salt Fork South Elementary.
She said it has been her dream job, and three decades worth of students have benefited.
“Mrs. Eakle has been a cornerstone of the Salt Fork community for multiple decades,” Principal Brian Allensworth said, “and her passion for her students still shows as it did at the start of her career.
I find my work is important because ... kids need loving adults who care about them and truly want what is best for them.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to be just like Jackie Prunkard (Fullen then). It’s all I have ever thought about since I was in the fourth grade.
My most fulfilling moments as a teacher are ... when kids realize they can read. It’s the funniest thing: They say they can’t, and then all of a sudden they realize “Hey, I’m reading.” It’s also pretty special when former students who are in junior high come give you hugs (especially when the boys aren’t embarrassed to do it in front of others).
My favorite lessons ... have evolved over the years. I truly think “Community/Neighborhood” in social studies and our “Christmas Around the World,” where we travel to different countries, are my favorites. The kids like building a neighborhood and hearing about different community workers, but they really enjoy getting their ticket scanned and a stamp for their passports when we travel. (Yes, a few thought we were actually going on a plane.)
I keep students engaged by ... allowing lots of movement. I have them get up often, and we do GoNoodle. I also use humor in my room and keep them guessing.
I am also very passionate about ... traveling. I love seeing new places and just the idea of knowing that I have no responsibilities, just time to relax!
My favorite teacher was ... Jackie Prunkard. She taught elementary P.E. and was my junior high coach at Fairmount Grade School.
If I weren’t a teacher ... I probably would be a lawyer. I like to fight for the underdog and to argue.
— ANTHONY ZILIS