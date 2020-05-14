When Dominique McCotter works with students and teachers, she keeps in mind that she’s building a skill that will last a lifetime for the children of Unit 4. During remote learning, the Champaign school district's reading recovery teacher leader and teaching and learning coordinator simply wants to make sure the children of Champaign keep reading.
I find my work important because ... I have the unique opportunity to work with and learn from so many of the wonderful educators and students in our district. I’m really passionate about early literacy, and much of the work I do in my role supports teachers with helping students become lifelong readers.
I became a teacher because ... I was inspired by so many teachers that I worked with throughout my career. Teachers have the remarkable opportunity to be change agents in the lives of children, and I felt inspired to do that same work.
I’m engaging students (or helping teachers engage students) during remote learning by ... collaborating with teachers, administrators, and other district colleagues to gather resources and activities for families to use for at-home learning. It has been a great opportunity to pool all of our collective knowledge and experience to create meaningful learning opportunities for our children.
The most unique lesson I’ve taught was ... when I was teaching first grade. My colleagues and I were teaching a social studies unit on celebrations. As a culminating activity, we had a giant ‘Celebrations Around the World’ festival with the students. They were able to learn about several cultures and their customs. It was a joint collaboration between the school and families, and was really fun.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... the times I could reconnect with students who I haven’t seen in a long time. I always enjoy reconnecting with former students, and hearing about all the amazing things they are up to. It also helps me to remember how quickly time passes, and it’s important for me to act with a sense of urgency.
I’m also passionate about ... family and friends. Any time I can spend laughing and making memories with my family and friends is a time I greatly cherish.
My own favorite teacher was ... my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Sewell. She was the first teacher that made a strong impression on me. She was kind, but firm, and had high expectations for her students. I could tell she really cared about helping us reach our true potential.