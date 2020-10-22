Each week throughout a different-looking 2020-21 school year, we’ll spotlight an area classroom difference-maker. Email nominations to staff writer Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
TODAY:
Drew Sterkel
Tuscola High School
Health/physical education/Driver’s Ed
For Drew Sterkel
, a move away from home was a homecoming of sorts. From 2011-16, Sterkel taught physical education at Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary School before heading to his alma mater, the Kaneland school district in Maple Park. This year, he moved back to Tuscola, and the freshmen he’s teaching are the first kindergartners he taught in 2011. “I’ve been really impressed by Drew’s ability to re-establish relationships with students, handling a variety of teaching assignments, and his willingness to help out wherever he can to make the school a better place,” Principal
Steve Fiscus
said. “He truly projects a ‘students first’ approach to education, and we are thankful for his return to Tuscola.”
I find my work important because ... we are given a role to lead by example. Besides my family, teachers were the people I looked up to the most. Sometimes, we as teachers may see the students more than their own parents. The content that I teach (health, driver’s ed) is something you will use for the rest of your life. It’s my job to be able to give reliable information to students to be safe and healthy.
I became a teacher because ... I had some amazing influences that drove me into the field of education. Mr. Bill Gibbs, a principal at Kaneland High School, inspired me to get into the field of education. Mrs. Cindy Miller from Kaneland influenced me to become a health teacher. She made class so engaging and taught life skills that I use to this day.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... the effects of social media on students today, both positive and negative. We discuss how it can impact your mental, emotional and physical health. We collect data involving social-media use and analyze the effects it has on all the different aspects of your life.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was: For me, this is a very unique situation because the freshmen I teach now were my very first students in kindergarten at North Ward. I have been blessed to be able to see them grow as 5-6-year-old kids to 14-15-year-old young men and women. These students helped me become an educator my first year of teaching, and now I get a chance to be their teacher as they finish high school. Not many teachers are given this opportunity, and I am enjoying every minute of it.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... spending time with my wife, Ashleigh, and two children, Paxson and Joelle. I am very passionate about sports. I am currently the girls’ track and field head coach, and I also coach football in Tuscola.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Cindy Miller, my health education teacher, and Mr. Bryan Kuntsman, my choir and madrigals teacher, from Kaneland High School in Maple Park.
My favorite subject in school was ... madrigals and choir. I loved athletics and played football, basketball and track in high school as well as football in college at Aurora University.
How do you engage students during this strange time? I think we are in a very unique situation right now. We don’t have a “framework” to go by, we get to set our own. We weren’t taught in school how to teach with masks on while staying 6 feet away from everyone. This is uncharted territory! We do a lot of activities outside where we can move around and learn by doing and finding ways to relate content to their everyday lives keeps students engaged.