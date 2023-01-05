Rare are the consecutive days when Elizabeth Robison’s seventh-grade English classroom at Arcola Jr./Sr. High School looks the same. Mixing up her classroom experience by day and differentiating by student are some of the ways Robison has learned to keep her students engaged during 16 years of teaching.
While she changes her classroom setting often, Robison has always felt the call to remain near her hometown in Mattoon. She went to school in neighboring Charleston before taking the job in Arcola 15 miles away.
“Mrs. Robison does such a great job working to reach our students,” Principal Nick Lindsey said. “She differentiates her instruction to ensure learning for her students. She is a leader and a great person to have on our staff.”
I find my work important because … teachers are in charge of shaping the future. Most of the time we are a safe place for our students to learn and grow and might be the only bright spot in their day. We can help shape them into great people who can go out and do amazing things.
I became a teacher because … I have always felt called to be one. I was the one who brought extra school papers home and forced my younger sister to play school with me. Then when I got to high school, I had fantastic English teachers that made me want to pass my passion for literature and writing on to others.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is is when … a former student reaches out to me to talk about the impact I made in their lives. A lot of the time we get bogged down in the day to day, and it doesn’t seem like you’re making much of a difference, but when they come back as adults to thank you for teaching them, it is really special.
I keep students engaged by … continually switching things up. My classroom rarely looks the same two days in a row, and to some it may seem loud and chaotic, but there is always learning happening and discussions based on what they are learning. Most students don’t like to read or write, so if I can keep them up and moving as well as talking to their classmates, hopefully they are never bored.
My other passions in life are … my family and reading as much as I can.
My favorite teacher was … my junior year English teacher, Mrs. Ebersbacher at Mattoon High School. She taught us classic literature but made it relevant and interesting. She really impacted the teacher I am today.
If I weren’t a teacher I would … want to work in curriculum development. I would like to create and consult on curriculum changes and the best way to reach students.
— Anthony Zilis