As a third-grade teacher, Ellen Archer-Puffer goes out of her way to expose her students to subject areas that might be out of the norm. That includes a unit on finance and economics, culminating in “Market Day,” where students are able to buy and sell goods to each other using cash they design. Archer-Puffer’s skills in teaching, though, go beyond her ability to cover subject matter, as Rachel Spencer, parent of one of her students, attests. “Her gentle encouragement, endless patience and abundant support has been transformational for (my son),” Spencer said. “As a longtime (former) elementary school teacher, I know first hand how important that relationship is to the success of a student.” I find my work important because ... I get to learn about who each student is as an individual and help them grow. My hope is that students in my classroom become lifelong learners full of curiosity and creativity. I became a teacher because ... when I reflected on all of my favorite experiences leading up to college, I realized that all of those experiences involved working with kids. Coaching, tutoring and working as a camp counselor were some of my most fulfilling jobs. My favorite lesson that I teach is ... This year, my favorite unit was focused on financial literacy and economics. Each student came up with a good or service to sell, designed a business plan and advertised to classmates. We also invited business owners in to speak, including a parent, fifth-grade student and even our principal. The unit culminated with a “Market Day,” where students were able to buy and sell with student-designed classroom cash. Many students are already planning what they would sell at the next market. Something else I’m passionate about is ... travel. I love a good road trip. My favorite trips involve exploring a new national park, visiting new cities and hitting up anywhere with a beach. My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... There have been so many! The funny thing is that the one that comes to mind now was not necessarily my favorite when I was young. My fourth-grade teacher at King Elementary in Rockford, Ms. Dunn, loved books. She introduced the class to “Island of the Blue Dolphins,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Bridge to Terabithia.” I didn’t realize it at the time, but now I can appreciate her inclusion of books with strong female characters. Ms. Dunn also was the first teacher that got me interested in current events. She assigned watching the news as homework and had us research the platforms of different presidential candidates. I engage students during this strange time by ... getting everyone involved. Whether it is fine-arts infusion, parents acting as guest teachers or teaming up with colleagues — collaboration has been a big part in keeping students engaged. My students have enjoyed doing hands-on activities with Champaign County Ag in the Classroom and using learning tubs from the Museum of the Grand Prairie. They are also having fun working with the Engineering Outreach Society at the University of Illinois. We have amazing community partners! If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... an educational researcher. Teachers do action research all of the time to determine what methods work best for kids. I would love to research different school models and teaching methods to find out more about what works and why. ANTHONY ZILIS