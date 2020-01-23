Emily Bridge always knew she wanted to go into a field where she helped people, but she quickly learned during college that she enjoyed helping struggling students learn.
The specia-education teacher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School has a special way of connecting with students to help them make things “click.”
I find my work important because ... the kids are important. I tell myself every day that I am looking at the future of America. All of my students have goals in life, and I look forward to seeing what they will do after high school. They are the future auto mechanics, truck drivers, teachers, police officers, nurses, interior designers, childcare workers, laborers, etc. When you “sign up” to be a teacher, you know that it is going to be hard, but it is the students that make the job completely worthwhile.
I became a teacher because ... I knew that I wanted to help people. When I went to college, I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted to do, although I did have an idea that education was a possibility, thanks to being in a family of educators as well as having several teachers that inspired me along the way. I took an “Intro to Teaching” class first semester of my freshman year and I was quickly hooked. I was placed in a high school biology class, and my favorite part was helping the students who were struggling. It is such a great feeling to see it finally “click” with students who feel lost with a concept or who are simply unsure of themselves and just need a little boost.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I teach three instructional English classes, and one of my favorite things to do with a written work is to really dive deep into the characters and events (especially in novels). This normally turns into a discussion. Much to my students’ horror, I am pretty sappy, and what may start off as a simple discussion can quickly turn into a serious heart-to-heart. During a particular unit, I had students move over to a table in the back of the room for a “family meeting” while we read the story and discussed together. Although there were a couple of eye rolls, within the following weeks, several students were angry if we were not reading together at the table. If I recall correctly, there was more than one argument about who deserved to sit at the head.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... It is hard to think of a specific moment, but there are many little ones. Any time a student shows appreciation because of something small that you do, it is always rewarding. I received a note at the end of May last year from a student thanking me for choosing to work at GRHS for my first year of teaching. It was very heartfelt and I was surprised that that specific student wrote me. You really never know the impact that you have until something like that happens.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... “art.” I put it in quotes because my idea of art is simple doodling. Each day, students are greeted with a doodle and a quote on the whiteboard at the front of the class.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mr. Wagoner from North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High School was my favorite teacher. He taught art, and he always had a positive statement for each student in class every single day. He is the definition of an encourager. Each compliment given was always specific and tailored to the individual.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... Thirteen-year-old me would say that I would work for National Geographic and be a wildlife photographer. I had big dreams of roaming in the African Savanna in a green ranger with my very expensive camera; however, I am in no way interested in that life anymore. I love to bake (as many of us know, baked goods are the perfect way to reward [bribe] students). Although it would be stressful financially, owning a bakery would be pretty neat. To be totally honest, I really cannot imagine doing anything else besides teaching.