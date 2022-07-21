Fifteen years ago, Emily Carter stepped into her first classroom of her own at Holy Family School in Danville, fresh off of her graduation from Eastern Illinois.
Since she was a kid growing up in Mississippi and Danville, she had known she wanted to be a teacher, and she still remembers the jitters she felt on her first day. After teaching at Schlarman Academy, Cannon Elementary School, Garfield Elementary School and now at Northeast Elementary Magnet School, where she teaches second grade, the nerves leading up to each new school year have died down. The enthusiasm she feels as she prepares to invite a new group of students into her classroom is the same.
“I’ll never forget how excited and nervous I was on my first day of teaching,” said Carter, whom the Danville school district honored with a 2022 Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Award. “I have taught at multiple schools and multiple grade levels now, but I still get excited about every new school year.”
I find my work important because ... Each day is full of surprises. Students come into the classroom eager to say ‘Hi,’ tell a story or show me their latest special drawing. Students are ready to learn, and I’m excited to teach them. Students are also allowed to have “off days.” They know that even if they’re having a rough day, they are still an important member of our learning community, and we’ll get through it together.
I became a teacher because ... I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a teacher. When I was younger, I loved learning and playing school. When I got a little older, I loved babysitting and volunteering in the nursery. The chance to be a positive influence of children and to make learning fun for them just seemed like the perfect career for me.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I include art lessons with most of our units, and this is always very high interest for the kids. They absolutely love getting out the paint, glue, clay, construction paper, crayons, markers and anything else in my art box. I’m always looking for new projects to try. Sometimes it’s as simple as “finish the squiggle,” where they must use their imagination to turn a small squiggle into a finished picture. I’m always amazed at what they can come up with! Other times, I let the kids use their creativity with paint as we make a seasonal picture. We also mix primary colors to see how we can make secondary colors.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... I see students being kind to each other and helping each other without any kind of reward attached. We create a classroom community each year, and it’s very rewarding to see them helping each other learn. I feel successful in this endeavor when the kids are comfortable enough in our classroom to ask each other for help.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I fully embrace the “lifelong learner” mentality. I’m always looking for ways to improve my teaching, whether it’s through professional development or just doing my own research. During each summer, I make notes of how I want to set up my classroom for the best learning environment for students. I also enjoy being outdoors and going for walks.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Even though I never had her as a teacher, my favorite mentor teacher was Vivian Reed at Cannon Elementary in Danville. I felt like I became a better person after every interaction with her. She made teaching look so easy, and she had great relationships with students and their families. I learned so much from her in a very short amount of time. I can only imagine how amazing it would have been to be a student in her classroom. My favorite subject has always been math.
I engage students during this strange time by ... Turning lessons into games as often as possible. I also like to give students choices when it comes to learning in the classroom. I put movement into most lessons and the kids love it. During COVID, when I taught remotely, we did a read-aloud by Judy Blume, and we decided to email the author tell her how much we were enjoying her book and to ask her a few questions. When she emailed us back, I couldn’t wait to tell the class. They were so excited to hear that she replied!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a psychologist or a sign-language interpreter.
