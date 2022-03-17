Teacher of the Week: Eric Butler, science, Arcola High School
Over the last 28 years, Eric Butler has taught science at Catlin High School, Oakland High School, Tuscola middle and high schools and Arcola High, where he’s been for the last five years.
He’s always had the same goals — to prepare the next generation of scientists, and to expose kids to science in an enjoyable way.
“Mr. Butler has a great way of communicating with his students and doing anything he can to help,” Arcola Principal Nick Lindsey said. “He is a veteran teacher that goes above and beyond for his students.”
I find my work important because ... the world needs scientists and people who understand and appreciate science. I hope to prepare my students for whatever comes next for them. For some, that is giving them the background in chemistry or physics that will help them to succeed in those subjects in college. For others, it may be opening their eyes to topics or experiences that they might not get anywhere else. For all students, I hope to show them how important science is and how it impacts many aspects of their lives.
I became a teacher because ... as a student, I found that I had the ability to help other students understand the material. I did some formal and informal tutoring and found it to be very rewarding. Also, I find science to be endlessly fascinating and I want to pass on my fascination with science to my students. I love to learn new things and I hope that I am passing on that love of learning to my students.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I don’t think I could narrow it down to just one. I enjoy it when students collect data from the lab and use that data to discover a trend or establish a relationship between variables. When they use that relationship to determine unknown values, it becomes a very powerful method that can be very satisfying when it yields good results.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... I love the moments when you can see a student reach a true understanding of a concept or when a student learns how to solve a problem that has been giving them trouble.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... music. I love to listen to music, and I love to sing. Students will often hear me singing or humming a song by Tom Petty, the Beatles or Adele or even a show tune in class. As for a more formal setting for my singing, I am a member of the Coles County Barbershop Chorus.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... This may be surprising from someone who became a science teacher, but my favorite subjects in high school were math and Spanish, and my favorite teacher at Arcola was Mr. Nave, who taught social studies and English.
I engage students during this strange time by ... I try to keep it light as much as it is possible. Obviously, there are times to be serious, and there are serious things going on all around us, but I find it helpful to inject levity into the lesson. My students would probably say that my jokes are terrible, but hopefully they appreciate the effort and see that I am trying to show that it is not necessary to be 100 percent serious 100 percent of the time, even when you are learning science.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I would like to think that I would be the lead singer for a rock band, but more realistically I might have become an engineer, or maybe a lawyer, or even a writer. I think about this occasionally, but I always come to the conclusion (sometimes with the help of my wife, Tina) that a teacher is what I was meant to be. It has been and continues to be a very rewarding profession.
