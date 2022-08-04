Fourteen years ago, Erin Bergeron decided to dip her toe back into the teaching waters after 10 years away from the profession, taking on a role as a substitute in the Danville school district.
Weeks later, she was offered a full-time job as a seventh-grade resource teacher, a job she still holds today. In her 21st year of teaching, Bergeron doesn’t simply see it as her job to teach. She also hopes to instill positive attitudes and provide students a safe haven in her classroom.
I find my work important because ... I have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of kids! I am all about making connections and developing relationships with our students. There is a quote that I love from Rita Pierson that says, “Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be. Is this job tough? You bet’cha. But it is not impossible. We can do this. We’re educators. We’re born to make a difference.” Students walk into our schools carrying some heavy stuff. If I can offer them a place to learn and feel accepted and valued, that can be very powerful.
I became a teacher because ... I always knew I would be a teacher. I used to play “school” when I was a little girl. I loved the idea of getting kids excited about learning and making a difference in their lives. I went into special education because I wanted to help kids who had some learning or behavioral differences, and I wanted to be able to offer them the support and tools they need to be successful.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... I teach language arts and math, but I think my favorite and most important lessons revolve around how we treat each other. One of the first things I start every year with in my resource class is that my one big expectation is that we all stop and THINK before we speak. This means that we need to ask ourselves these questions before we let the words out of our mouths. T: Is what I am about to say true? H: Is what I am about to say helpful? I: Is what I am about to say inspiring? N: Is what I am about to say necessary? K: Is what I am about to say kind?
I teach them that if you can answer no to any of those questions, then it’s best to not say what’s on your mind. Practice the pause. We don’t have to say everything that pops into our heads. Wouldn’t the world be a better place if everyone stopped to THINK?
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... students come to my room just to check in. They may ask for a piece of gum, or a pencil or some lotion, but they really just want to see a smiling familiar face. Sometimes they need to unload about something that is bothering them or share something they are excited about, and sometimes they just need a quick hug or encouraging word.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... kindness and looking at the bright side. I am jokingly referred to as “Miss Positive Pants” at school. Even when things are tough, I believe there is always hope, and it all depends on how we look at things. We all need to remember to be kind to one another, as we just have no idea what someone is going through.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... The first teacher that stands out and made me love school was Ms. McCorkle at Broadmeadow Elementary School in Rantoul. She was my third-grade teacher, and she was extraordinary. She made me feel so special and made learning fun every day. She went above and beyond, and I remember her so fondly. I loved being in her class.
I engage students during this strange time by ... I sound like a broken record, but it’s truly all about making connections and developing trust with the students. I need them to know that I care about them and that they are safe with me before they can navigate all of the unknowns. Middle school is tough in the best of times, and the past couple of years have shown us all sorts of new challenges. We have all come out of the past few years with new skills and new perspectives. We have all learned to be more flexible and give grace to our students and each other. Another Rita Pierson quote that I love is, “Kids don’t learn from people they don’t like.” So I try to reach them … even if they act like they don’t want to be reached. I try to keep things fun, laugh with them and be real with them. I just keep showing up and never give up on them.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... in another profession where I could help others. Not exactly sure what, but I know I would want to be doing my part to try and make the world a better place. Maybe a school social worker or working for an organization that helps homeless folks.
ANTHONY ZILIS