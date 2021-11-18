Teacher of the Week: Gloretha Brown, social worker, Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, Champaign
GLORETHA BROWN isn’t technically a teacher, but the social worker at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy doesn’t let that stop her from educating students constantly. Instead of math and science, though, this week’s News-Gazette Teacher of the Week teaches skills like empathy and compassion.
“She is truly one of a kind,” Principal Jaime Roundtree said. “Her consistent positivity is infectious as she is always able to see the amazingness in those around her, including staff, students and families. She has become a trusted BTDub family member for many of our students and families helping them find value in who they are, and where they come from. She has helped many of them access needed resources in times of crisis, including temporary housing, food, and services. Whenever asked to help, she is ready and willing and does it with compassion and a smile. Our BTDub community is lucky to have her, and we are all better people having had the pleasure of working with her. She is truly deserving of recognition for all that she is and does.”
Here’s more from Brown.
I find my work important because ... I am able to give students and families care and love by helping to support them through different emotions and situations that are happening in their lives.
I became a school social worker because ... I have always wanted to be a help to others, and I felt that being a social worker would provide me with that opportunity.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I have many favorite lessons that I love to teach. One of my favorite lessons comes from the story “The Most Beautiful Thing In the World,” which is a Chinese Folktale retold by Barbara K. Walker. I start off by telling the children that it is so important to know that we can learn from stories and friends that come from different places in the world. I then ask the children what does the word “beautiful” mean to them?
The students give me many wonderful answers such as “it means pretty, to be kind, to be helpful ...” The students are all correct! I then tell them the story and show them the pictures in the book, using different props as we go along.
In the story, a king gives each of his three sons 100 gold coins and tells them to find him the most beautiful thing in all of the world. Whoever brings back the most beautiful item, he said, will become his successor.
The two oldest sons ride their horses to find their beautiful items. The first son buys a beautiful painting from an artist. The second enters a cave — the students always tell me you should never enter a cave, because it is not safe — and finds a dragon with a huge jewel under his chin. He buys it with his 100 gold coins. Both sons are certain they will be named king.
The youngest son does not have a horse, so he went walking through the town, something he hadn’t done in years. What he sees saddens him. He sees people who are living outside on the streets with no home, people with no clothes or shoes, people who have no food to eat, people who are crying and without anything. The students always let me know that the circumstances of the people in the story makes them feel really sad. I ask them if they had 100 gold coins and they were walking through this town with the youngest son, what would they do with their coins? When this question is asked, I get many heartfelt responses from the children. They let me know that they would give the coins to the people in need and tell them to buy what they need. Some children tell me they would buy houses, food, and clothes for the people. I always let the children know that the things that they want to do are so loving and beautiful and it is exactly what the younger brother does.
When all three sons make it back home, the king is very pleased with the painting and the jewel from the two oldest sons. When the king sees that his youngest son does not have anything beautiful to give him and that all of his gold coins are gone, he feels displeased, but when he hears his youngest son’s explanation, his heart is filled with joy. The king lets his youngest son know that his acts of kindness were the most beautiful things in the world and he becomes the king. The message and lesson that I like to teach from this story is that the most beautiful things in the world can’t be bought and go deeper than what the eyes can see. Some of the things that make you beautiful are being a good listener, a good helper, being a friend to others, sharing, showing compassion and empathy towards others, and just knowing that you don’t have to know someone to be kind to someone do it because you know it is the thing to do!
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... I have a lot of these moments, such as when I see students being good friends to one another, students checking on others who are feeling sad, or helping a friend who has gotten hurt, it all melts my heart. Also, when I see students trying to work out their differences in a peaceful way, it makes me know that the students are hearing what their families and teachers are teaching them, which is such a beautiful thing.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... wanting to have the means to one day open a homeless shelter that also has a restaurant/soup kitchen. No one should be without a place to live or without food to eat. I would also like to have the means to provide job opportunities for those in need of employment and for members of the community who are trying to get on their feet who just need people to give them a chance. We have so many members in our community who are being punished for something from their past who have paid for their debts to society and are ready to be the best that they can be. We have to move forward and allow people the chance to live a life of success.
My most important role models or influences that led me into this career were ... One of the most important roles models would be my mother. She has always encouraged me to not let a circumstance discourage me from trying to succeed. I love her so much!
I engage students during this strange time by ... trying to incorporate things into the activities and lessons that they are interested in. Sometimes, we make things such as beaded bracelets that the students can give to others or keep for themselves. It makes them feel good to do something kind for others or for themselves. Sometimes, we watch short animated movies that they are interested in, and we talk about the feelings and emotions the characters are feeling and discuss ways that they can cope with those feelings.
I love watching Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” music video that a student shared with me last year. It’s such a great video to discuss feelings and ways to cope with certain feelings.
We also like playing a good game of Uno. Learning how to take turns, playing fair, and having good sportsmanship is all a part of the fun!
If I weren’t a social worker, I would be ... A chef. (No, I’m not a great cook, but I love food ... that has to account for something, right?)