After graduating from Illinois College in 2018, where she studied Spanish and elementary education, Hannah Turk found herself far away from her hometown of Mahomet.
Through the Fulbright program, Turk worked as a teaching assistant in Spain. When COVID-19 ended the program early, she wound up right back home, living in Mahomet and working as a bilingual second-grade teacher at Eastlawn Elementary School. Through her creativity and personality, Turk brings a positive dynamic to the Rantoul school.
“(She) comes to work every day with an incredible amount of energy,” co-worker Emily Stratton said. “She goes above and beyond in planning her lessons and creates a positive, supportive classroom for her students. All of her students love her, and her students from previous year come back to visit her every day.”
I find my work important because ... kids are the future! Kids have so much to offer us if we are willing to get on their level and give them an ear.
I became a teacher because ... I love kids! I think they are so funny and creative. I think I would be bored if I wasn’t chasing them around.
My favorite part of my job is ... getting to interact with the students. Seeing their faces light up when we see each other is life changing. It is a privilege to see their personalities come out and how they grow throughout the year both socially and academically. It makes it so hard to send them on to the next grade at the end of the year!
My most fulfilling moment on the job is ... seeing how students grow and progress throughout the year, especially when they finally get something that was really hard for them. The way their faces light up when they feel accomplished is what makes the hard days worth it. love guiding students through a tough emotional moment, or teaching them a new skill. The best part is when you see them applying what they have learned.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... roller skating. I love to lace up at school, and I often skate during recess or in the hallways.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... This is such a hard question, as someone who was so strongly influenced by so many great teachers. I would have to say that my fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Ben Herriott, at Lincoln Trail in Mahomet was my favorite teacher. He is an amazing teacher, and he really made a big difference in my life.
I’ve adjusted during this strange time by ... trying new things! There have been so many times since the pandemic started where I had to admit when things weren’t working and then try a new idea until I found something that works.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would ... do something with designing curriculum or educational resources, or a literacy specialist. If I were to leave education completely, I would probably be a lawyer or something in marketing.
