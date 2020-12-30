Whether she’s teaching about the intriguing abilities of Cuttlefish or attending a concert or athletic event to see her students, Milford native Heather Kennedy sees it as part of the job.
In her fifth year at Westville High School, the goal for our Teacher of the Week is both to show her students she supports them while sharing her love for the outdoors.
“Her enthusiasm, her innovativeness, and her genuine concern for education are exemplary,” principal Guy Goodlove said. “She is an excellent teacher who truly cares about education and people.”
What is your background in teaching?
I grew up in Milford, IL. I did some summer work in the Chicago area through a program called Golden Apple, and knew from that that I wanted to work in a smaller town. After graduating college, I started teaching at Westville High School and have been teaching science there for five years now.
I find my work important because… I think sometimes teachers are seen as just people supervising kids all day, but our work is so much more important and valuable than that. It is doing things like being at concerts, plays, and athletic events when parents cannot be. It’s teaching values, disciplining, and encouraging our students to be the best versions of themselves, all while teaching them our content with hopes that it will help them succeed in life. I hope that I am teaching my students so much more than science and that they leave my classroom with more than just dissection skills.
I became a teacher because… I think on some level I became a teacher because I was blessed to have really great teachers throughout my education and I wanted to pay that forward. But more than that, I think that high school can be a challenging time full of stressful decisions for kids with things like deciding what they want to do with their lives and who they want to be as people. I wanted to be someone that not only “nerds out” with them about science (which I do on a regular basis), but also someone who was there to help them navigate through these great, but challenging years.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is… I think one of my favorite lessons is teaching my Zoology students about a group of animals called Cephalopods. They are the group that squid, octopus, and Cuttlefish are in. It is one of my favorite groups to study because they have some pretty cool abilities like camouflage that would make the military jealous and super powerful brains for invertebrates. I love getting to see kids get excited about animals they may not have even heard of before (talking to you Cuttlefish) and getting to dissect squid with them.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was… I don’t know if there is just one, as these moments come in and out like the waves. But, some of my favorites are when I’m out and I see former students years after graduation and realize that they are doing well and are happy with their lives. Another would be when I have students that tell me on the first day of class that they “don’t do science” or it “isn’t their thing” and by the end of the year they say that it wasn’t that bad or even decide they like it.
Something else I’m passionate about is… When I am not doing something teaching related I am usually spending time with my two fur babies (of the feline variety), building or making something, or doing something outside like camping or hiking with friends and family.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was… My favorite teacher was Amanda Henrichs, who was my high school science teacher at Milford High School. Prior to high school, I was not a huge fan of science; however, after taking her classes, I realized how exciting science can be and it quickly became my favorite subject.
I engage students during this strange time by… We have both in-person and remote learners this year so it is different than years past. For my remote students, it is trying to be intentional about communication. For my in-person classes, it is simple stuff like brain breaks, mini lessons based on questions they have, and going outside when possible to remind them that even though this is a very different year than normal, there are still things in life to find joy in.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be… A State Park or National Park Ranger. It is basically teaching without being confined to a traditional classroom setting, all while getting to be outside amongst nature.