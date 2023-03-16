After graduating from Illinois State University in 2014, Mahomet-Seymour graduate Hillary Veitch decided to venture far away from her hometown. She moved to South Korea, where she taught English as a Second Language on a Fulbright grant for three years.
After earning her master’s degree from the University of Illinois, where she taught at the Intensive English Institute, she was hired to teach English as a Second Language at Rantoul Township High School.
“Hillary is a great resource to the staff when it comes to strategies to help English-language learners,” Rantoul Principal Todd Wilson said. “Hillary is a strong advocate for her students and does everything in her power to help them succeed.”
I find my work important because ... I believe it is important to be an advocate for our English-language learners, especially in situations where a student and/or their family may not have the language skills to do so themselves. In addition to teaching English as a Second Language to my students, I enjoy helping my colleagues scaffold their instructional materials to best support our English-language learners in their other content classes.
I became a teacher because ... I want to expand our students’ worldviews. I always wanted to travel around the world, so I knew that a career in education would allow me to do that. While teaching abroad, I was able to share my language and culture with students from South Korea, while also learning so much from them. Teaching English as a Second Language in the U.S., I’ve been able to work with students from several different countries, who all have different life goals but have come together for a common purpose. I think this profession really does make a positive impact on students’ lives.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... the alphabet and phonics to students who are just beginning their English-language acquisition. I believe that establishing a strong foundation helps to build students’ confidence as they navigate their language-learning journey.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... myself and/or colleagues witness firsthand the language growth and development that students have made throughout their education at Rantoul Township High.
I keep students engaged by ... incorporating media (movies, TV shows, songs, video games, novels, etc.) into activities that will help scaffold students’ language development. I like to utilize those types of resources because it is a great way to introduce and practice common collocations in the English language.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... being a soccer referee for players of all ages. Soccer has always been an important aspect in my life, and officiating has been a great way to stay connected while providing me a unique perspective that I may not have considered when I was solely a player or spectator.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school were ... Jenna Bryant (Mahomet-Seymour) was my Spanish teacher when I started in seventh grade and my AP Spanish teacher as a senior in high school. That was my first exposure to learning a second language, and it quickly became my favorite class. She always encouraged her students that language learning is not only about developing language skills, but also a great opportunity to broaden one’s perspective and develop an appreciation for other cultures. All of the language teachers that I’ve had throughout my life have really encouraged that mindset, which is also what I hope to share with my students who are learning a second language.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... an applied linguist or language specialist for a U.S. government agency, a match official for the FIFA Women’s or Men’s World Cup, or I’d try my hand at flipping burger patties with SpongeBob and friends at the Krusty Krab.
— Anthony Zilis