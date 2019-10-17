Meet IAN TATUM, a restorative-practices facilitator at Urbana Middle School and lifelong lover of writing. "I even had an internship in the newsroom at The News-Gazette when I was a senior in high school," says News-Gazette Media's second Teacher of the Week for the 2019-20 school year.
I find my work as a restorative practices facilitator with students important because ... it provides an opportunity for staff and students to intentionally develop relationships and patterns of communication that enable us to use conflicts as opportunities to learn, grow and strengthen community bonds. Restorative practices in schools is a paradigm shift that helps move the focus from managing behaviors to building meaningful and caring relationships.
It challenges adults to disentangle how well-intentioned approaches can sometimes show up as punitive. We have to cognitively decide if we want to restore children when they demonstrate undesirable behaviors, or if we want to punish them. Relationships are at the core of this work, and children respond better to those with whom they like and have a personal connection.
I became a teacher because ... the call of this profession was unconsciously working in the background of my life. I became a teacher after being a tutor, a mentor and a teacher’s aide.
As a student, I remember being the student many teachers did not enjoy having in their classroom. I was highly opinionated, questioned adults and walked to the beat of my own drum. When I see those qualities in students, I help them leverage and purpose these skills differently rather than shut them down and turn them off from learning and leading, as so often happens in schools.
I work to be a solution to a problem that I knew well — because I lived it. This is why I became a teacher.
I’m also passionate about ... racial equity, social justice and introspection. I often reflect on how to improve my practice and share with educators that we cannot help students become whole while walking around as fractured adults. We also have to challenge racist systems that perpetually create unfair conditions and outcomes for black and brown children.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a singer. Singing is my first love. I sing for my students all the time, and they continue to try to convince me to audition for the television show “The Voice.”
My favorite teacher
“Without a doubt, it was Mr. Willie T. Summerville. Yes, he taught his students songs and musical theory, but there were also lessons on integrity, gratitude and taking risks. We believed he cared about us, and he expected us to do well.
“He showed us the transformative power of teaching with a restorative mindset long before we even knew what such practices were. In that way, he was ahead of his time.”