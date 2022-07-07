James Heinold’s teaching career began when he received a call during his first semester of his time in the pharmacy program at Purdue University asking him to come back to his hometown to help coach the Mahomet-Seymour Junior High wrestling team.
Heinold dropped out, returned home, and his course was set. Nearly three decades have passed since he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Illinois University, and he’s taught fifth grade at Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet the entire time.
“James does a fantastic job building relationships with students, staff and community,” Lincoln Trail Principal Megan Hunter said. “He makes a pointed effort to get to know the interests of each of his students. He’s also coaching the Mahomet Seymour softball team to their first super sectional championship and state tournament appearance this weekend in Peoria.”
I find my work important because ... teachers are shaping and molding the minds of our future leaders and community members. We have the responsibility of helping our kids learn how to deal with success and failure. We have been entrusted to do everything we can to ensure that every student we come into contact with will be positive contributors to society.
I became a teacher because ... I was at Purdue in the pharmacy program, and during spring break of my first year, I was asked by a former coach of mine to help him coach wrestling for the upcoming season. So I dropped out of Purdue, enrolled at Parkland in the psychology program and told him that I could help him for that year. I loved the interaction with the kids in the wrestling program so much that I decided I wanted to go into education and work with kids on a full-time basis. Twenty-seven years later, I am still teaching and coaching. I wake up every morning ready for the challenges of a new day.
My favorite lesson that I teach is ... teaching the westward movement through a simulated unit called “Pioneers.” Students are placed into different wagon trains, and they must work collaboratively to make decisions and complete tasks that pioneers might have faced during their trip along the Oregon Trail. I look forward to teaching this unit every year, and it is the one unit that former students frequently bring up and talk with me about. It is a great way to engage students and help them learn about history.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... I am teaching a topic or subject that many students are struggling with, and then it just clicks. I love to see the moment that they realize that they understand what we are doing and that they can do it. It makes those tough days of teaching so worth it. These are the moments that validate me as a teacher.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... coaching! I started my educational career as a coach. Coaching led me to want to work with kids on a full-time basis. I love coaching because I get to interact with students that I had in fifth grade as older students. I coach junior high and high school, and it has been fun to see how former students have grown and changed from when they were 10/11 years old.
My favorite teacher was ... Charles Pierce, Urbana Middle School science. He taught the importance of establishing and building relationships with my students.
My favorite subject to study in school was ... Science. I loved doing experiments and learning or trying to find the “why” behind everything I could.
I engage students during this strange time by ... asking them about their lives outside of school. I feel like I can get more from students these days by trying to find out more about them. What sports do they play? What teams do they cheer for? What instrument do they play? What is their favorite movie? Etc. Kids enjoy talking about what they are interested in. I like to give them those opportunities.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... really bored! Seriously, I have always been intrigued by psychology. I worked on a children’s psych unit for five years and I found that very engaging. I could see myself as a child psychologist if I were not a teacher.
ANTHONY ZILIS