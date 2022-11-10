Teacher of the Week: Jamie Colbert, English, Mahomet-Seymour High School
In her 22nd year at Mahomet-Seymour High School, Jamie Colbert isn’t only a passionate English teacher. The 1997 Monticello graduate is also the student council adviser, a co-sponsor of the school’s literary magazine and the chairperson of the school’s English/Library Division.
“Mrs. Colbert takes on many different roles at MSHS,” Principal Chad Benedict said. “One common theme among those roles is her passion to help others. She serves as a leader and mentor for many staff. Students look to her for advice on many things that are in the classroom, as well as out of it. Mrs. Colbert sets an example for all to see the importance of servant leadership. MSHS is a better place because of Mrs. Colbert’s impact.”
Here’s more from Colbert:
I find my work important because … I get to share in my students’ growth and development. Guiding students to become better readers, writers and critical thinkers has an impact far beyond the walls of Mahomet-Seymour High School, and I feel lucky and humbled to be a part of that process.
I became a teacher because … it perfectly blends everything I love. I have always been passionate about reading, writing, learning about the world and helping others; teaching provides a wonderful opportunity to do those things daily. I was also fortunate enough to learn from gifted and talented teachers whose knowledge was impressive and whose enthusiasm for learning was infectious.
They showed me that there’s opportunity and potential in every day, that empathy and understanding have transformative power, and that investing in people is always worth it. I work to incorporate those principles into my teaching career.
My favorite lesson that I teach is … any lesson involving The Great Gatsby.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are … when students persevere through challenges, when students are excited and engaged by something we are doing in class, and when I witness former students living full and successful lives. Honestly, though, most days are really fulfilling. I genuinely love what I do.
I’m also passionate about … history, sociology and travel.
My favorite teacher in school was … Deb Flock. Ms. Flock was my English teacher at Monticello High School, and she was as passionate about her craft as she was knowledgeable. She taught me that language can be beautiful and powerful. However, I am most profoundly grateful for her investment in me.
She appointed me the editor of our school paper at a time in high school when I was struggling the most, and her unwavering support anchored me and gave purpose to my days.
She showed me the positive influence one adult can have on the life of a student, and I look for ways to emulate that positive influence with my own students.
I engage students during this strange time through … humor, compassion, sincerity and a (self-proclaimed) strong meme game.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a rare books dealer, museum curator or an Antiques Roadshow appraiser.
ANTHONY ZILIS