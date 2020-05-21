In her 41st year of teaching, JANET LEIGH has had to adjust on the fly. While this year will be her last, The News-Gazette’s Teacher of the Week hasn’t lost her passion to teach kids to write, even if that means learning new technology. Here’s more on Bismarck-Henning Junior High’s eighth-grade English and reading instructor.
I find my work important because ... I help eighth-grade students learn to think critically and write their thoughts clearly. It’s more important than ever right now to evaluate what they read for truth or error. It’s also important work because kids today need stability and someone to care about them.
I became a teacher because ... I always loved school. When I was little, I forced my little sister and her friends to be my pretend students, and during my own schooling, teachers often placed me in charge of groups. In addition, both my parents were teachers. It was a natural fit.
I engaged students during remote learning by ... video-taping myself teaching the lessons and taking pictures of their poster projects and placing them in a gallery for them to see. I also posted ‘class comics’ — pictures I took of them early in the year and created funny captions for. We held a Zoom meeting, too. We read ‘The Outsiders,’ and I wore a ‘Stay Gold’ T-shirt in some of my videos.
The most unique lesson I teach is ... probably my compare/contrast lesson. I teach students how to write this type of essay and then present the kids with homemade chocolate chip cookies and generic cookies and milk for dunking. The students work in groups to do a consumer taste test, write a short evaluation of both, and then work up an outline for a compare/contrast essay on a topic of their choice.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... when I went into the stands at a high school football game. When I walked past the student section, former students now in high school and even some who had graduated began singing a grammar song I had taught them so many years before — ‘Am, are, is, was, were, being, been, forms of be, forms of be ...’ As a teacher, I sometimes wondered if anything I taught stayed with students. They remembered that, at least.
One other great thing was that I taught all three of my children and two of my grandchildren. I am also teaching many other former students’ children.