Janet LeRoy’s first teaching job was at a private school in North Carolina, where she was hired to teach literature, grammar and drama to seventh-to-ninth-graders. But she wound up doing far more, including driving a bus.
While she left her bus-driving responsibilities there, the Danville native had plenty of ground to cover when she was hired to teach a combined third- and fourth-grade classroom at Leal Elementary School in Urbana four weeks into the 1986-’87 school year. That class, though, was memorable.
“I had the most wonderful group of students that year and am still in touch with most of them,” she said.
After 35 years at Leal, Leroy retired at the end of the school year, announcing it to her students in April by gifting them shirts that read, “Mrs. Leroy’s Last Class.”
I find my work important because ... I cannot think of anything more wonderful than seeing a spark of joy in a child’s eyes when they “get it.” From reading, writing, math, to science, social studies and cursive, children grow so much in third grade.
I became a teacher because ... a friend suggested it. I was a business major at the University of Illinois. One beautiful spring day, my friend and I were at Crystal Lake. She was headed to ISU to study education for the deaf and hard of hearing and suggested I go with her. I applied, got in, and was off to Bloomington-Normal.
My favorite lesson that I taught is ... pirate vocabulary! My class has had a pirate theme for years. I allow the students to use terms like “scurvy dog” and “scalawag” in their writing and play. They enjoy writing dialogue for pirates. It’s also a fun way to learn about geography and math. Additionally, our yearly biography project, with cooperation from the UI’s Rare Book Room, allows students to touch the past through historical documents.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was when ... recently, one of my toughest students threw his arms around me, burst into tears and said, “I’m going to miss you!” I told him I would miss him, too. I told him if I didn’t care, I wouldn’t stay on him to complete his work. Through tears, he responded, “I know.”
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family, especially our granddaughters who are 3 and 6 years old. Having them ask for one more story is the best! I’m also involved with Coaches vs. Cancer, Kiwanis and Sinai Temple.
My favorite teachers ... are those who helped me when I started at Leal. Nancy Coombs gave me the best advice ever — pick one thing to do really, really well, then add to that each year. I have been fortunate to work with some of the very best, most compassionate, hard-working colleagues for 36 years.
I engage students during this strange time by ... lots of read-alouds and sharing our thoughts, feelings and ideas. We just finished a new book, “The Lucky Ones,” set in 1967 in Mississippi, about a boy who loves school but lives in incredible poverty. His dream of going to college could be derailed because everyone is needed to work.
Also, chocolate. Our class loves trying variations of M&Ms, Kisses, Kit Kats, etc. Chocolate days are the best days!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a party planner, a social director or a professional gift buyer. I love sharing a good time or a good deal with my friends.