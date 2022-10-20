As a student at Clifton Central High School, Jayne Hiatt enjoyed studying math and science.
As a teacher for three decades at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School, though, she’s enjoyed teaching crucial soft skills to her students as a family and consumer science teacher, a program that has gone by the wayside at many schools.
“She is an ‘above and beyond’ teacher who cares deeply about the students of the school,” Principal Brent Rademacher said. “She takes on other roles beyond her job description as well, including class sponsor multiple times. ... There are many schools who no longer have classes like home economics, foods and nutrition, child care and parenting. We know that our students are lucky to have this curriculum and the personal care that this teacher takes in delivering it, is special.”
I find my work important because ... I teach basic life skills: employability skills, career and technology skills, along with family and consumer sciences skills for students to become successful and outstanding in their future careers and families.
I became a teacher because ... I was raised to believe that school is important. In high school, I tutored younger students; that led me into an education degree.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... communication. I have so many favorite ones, but communication is critically important on the job as well as in our relationships in our families. Actions speak louder than words. Our tone of voice and body language are more important than the words we say. Some of my most unique lessons are with the computerized RealCare babies, sewing pajama pants, and foods labs.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is ... having my present and former students share their accomplishments with me.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... raising golden retriever puppies.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I love math and science and still do. I enjoyed all my teachers. Each one of them influenced me in one way or another. I mostly enjoyed the hands-on classes and likewise enjoy teaching hands-on lessons where students learn by doing.
I engage students during this strange time by ... staying current with technology and using it to develop engaging, interactive lessons.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I can’t think of anything I would rather wish to be. I knew I wanted to be a teacher early in life. I played “school” as a child and was active in Future Teachers while in high school. I had my own licensed daycare for 13 years, but I was still teaching. I was teaching infants and toddlers instead of adolescents.
— ANTHONY ZILIS