Whether she’s teaching students how to cook a Thanksgiving meal, holding a parade on the Lunar New Year, showing kids what it’s like to play in the snow for the first time or simply teaching them the English language, JEN SETSER goes above and beyond to help her English-as-a-second-language students at Westview Elementary thrive. In her 15th year at the Champaign school, our Teacher of the Week still loves giving her students new experiences that will last a lifetime.
I find my work as an ESL teacher important because ... language learners are among the bravest students with whom I have ever worked. They are often coping with leaving their home country, extended family and friends, all while dealing with the challenges of becoming established in a foreign place. Students often adjust to all of this with a smile on their faces, and when the smile hasn’t come yet I can give them mine. It is often quite intimidating for language learners to speak up in a whole class environment. Giving students a small group setting where they can feel comfortable to take risks and be themselves is essential to their language acquisition and personal well-being. One of my roles is to help students recognize that their culture brings value to their school community. While they are not yet proficient in the dominant language, they have so much to share with students and staff. Finding new ways to wrap around the whole child is what gets me out of bed each morning.
I became a teacher because ... children are so honest and fun. Students keep me feeling young through their imagination, playfulness and willingness to try new things. In 2006, I started as a student teacher at Westview and was then hired as a fourth-grade teacher. I always had respect for the hardworking ESL teachers at Westview and eventually decided to make the switch. I love having the opportunity to work with students as they travel from kindergarten through fifth grade. It is a great honor to watch them grow academically and to develop long-term relationships with students and their families. I also love the unique experience of sitting around my teaching table with six students from six different countries speaking six different native languages. So cool.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... a Thanksgiving experience. Our whole department of 85 language learners and five teachers hosts an annual traditional feast. Many of our students have never experienced this U.S. holiday so we spend time learning about the significance of Thanksgiving. They learn to peel, chop and assemble all of the traditional foods. Families also bring dishes from their home countries, making it a lovely time to come together as a school community.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... when I can give students new experiences. For example, when a pair of fourth- and fifth-grade siblings moved to Champaign from Saudi Arabia in January, I got to take them outside to play in the snow for the first time. These new experiences lend themselves to rich learning opportunities in the classroom and give students memories they will remember through life.
My own favorite teacher was ... Mrs. Arbuckle, my high school Spanish teacher. She taught through engaging content like history, art and geography instead of simply memorizing vocabulary. She knew how to connect with students through interactive projects and relationship building. After I studied how to be a language teacher, I discovered she really knew what she was doing.
If I wasn’t a teacher, I’d be ... a pediatric nutritionist or a set designer. Both jobs have always seemed interesting to me, but I think I’ll stay right where I am at Westview.