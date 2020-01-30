Salt Fork Junior High English teacher Jennifer Lynch was destined to be an educator. As a child, the daughter of a teacher would go as far as to teach children in her neighborhood, and she’s continued that passion throughout her adult life.
I find my work important because ... I truly believe that we as educators can help better the future of our students. Although all students are responsible for their own futures, we can provide academic tools to better those futures. More importantly, we can daily provide opportunities to develop positive character traits such as respect, kindness, integrity, etc. I love being part of a team that helps and prepares students everyday in positive ways.
I became a teacher because ... it’s in my blood! My father was in education my whole life until he retired, although he still teaches Sunday School. I have lived most of my life by a school calendar and don’t know any other way to live! As long as I can remember, I have always wanted to teach. As a child, I would “strongly suggest” that the neighborhood children get together for some lessons!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... in sixth-grade ELA, we read the World War II historical novel “The Boy Who Dared” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti, which is based on the true story of a Hitler Youth named Helmuth Guddat Hubener. The story takes place on Helmuth’s “Day 264” in prison with flashbacks throughout most of the book leading up to that day. This novel is full of wonderful and valuable themes — life lessons that we as readers can learn from Helmuth’s choices throughout his life. After reading this book, one can’t help but want to do better in life.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... My family means everything to me. I love spending time with them, especially my three grandchildren!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... One of my favorite teachers when I was in school was my sixth-grade teacher, Miss Corwin. My family had just moved to Florida, and she instantly made me feel as though I had lived there my whole life. She was a great motivator and always encouraged us to go beyond our own expectations and goals. She lived and worked in the trenches with us. Although Miss Corwin was my favorite teacher from my past, my favorite teachers in the present are the teachers that I now work with at Salt Fork. I think we all make a pretty good team!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would want to be ... a mentor for teachers, helping out wherever I could. I would also enjoy helping people organize. Give me a box of trash bags, and those bags will be filled before you realize what hit you.