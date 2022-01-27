Growing up with three little sisters, Jennifer Wear always enjoyed working with younger kids, even if she didn’t head into teaching right away.
As a third grade teacher at Salt Fork North Elementary School in Catlin, the Bismarck-Henning High School graduate engages students by playing off their interests and creating activities that wrap them up in new interests, like her 50-state postcard exchange.
“She works hard to create a fun learning environment for her students,” Principal Eric Free said. “Additionally, she is a team player and will do anything to help out her coworkers.”
Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week:
I find my work important because ... I get to provide a safe and fun learning environment for many children. I literally have the best job in the world. Each day is different and filled with new surprises and challenges. Every day I wake up and come to work, I get to be a positive example for the students in my classroom.
I became a teacher because ... I have always loved working with children. I grew up with three younger sisters and even began teaching in Sunday school at a young age. Although I didn’t get my elementary education degree until later in my life, I have always had a love for teaching.
My favorite lesson that I teach is ... My students love listening to me read aloud. Their favorite book I have read has been “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown. We make area and perimeter robots, create shelters for the robot, and then when we are done with the book, students get to create their own robot out of clay.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is ... when I see how much students have grown academically and socially throughout the year. Third grade is an amazing year to see growth. I look forward to seeing students learn something new and get excited about school. Seeing a student work hard and overcome something they thought was impossible is true joy and fulfillment.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I am passionate about my family, my faith in Jesus and learning. I’m a strong believer in helping my own children chase their passions and equipping my students to do the same.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Leigh from Bismarck Junior High. She was my English/language arts teacher. Although reading and writing were not my favorite subjects, she made me excited about learning. I looked forward to going to her class everyday.
I engage students during this strange time by... I like to keep my students engaged by using their interests to guide my activities. I also encourage students to share their work, and I provide many opportunities for collaboration and group work. This year, we have done a postcard exchange with all 50 states. This has kept them excited to learn fun facts about each of the states.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a day care provider. As a working mom, finding a good day care provider has always been top priority. I would enjoy providing care for all ages of children along with working from home and caring for my own children.
