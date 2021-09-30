Nominate a teacher by emailing Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
As a high-achieving high-schooler, Jessica Launius was inspired by teachers who helped her through struggles with anxiety. That’s why, when she went to Augustana College in 2011, she decided to study secondary education and mathematics.
Now in her seventh year at Arcola High School, Launius makes sure to fulfill students’ needs beyond math, just like those teachers did for her.
“Ms. Launius is one of the best teachers that I have seen or been around,” Principal Nick Lindsey said. “She is outstanding with communicating with her students and truly spends countless hours to help them. She works so well with her students and will do what is needed to make them successful.”
I find my work important because ... So often, students enter a mathematics classroom predisposed to think of math as a subject that is dry and clear cut. Through teaching, I can help show them the creativity and joy in mathematics in hopes of sparking passion for the subject.
I became a teacher because ... Growing up, I tested into the honors and AP courses at my high school and placed a lot of pressure on myself to succeed. I ended up struggling with anxiety and feel very grateful for my teachers who recognized that and taught me in a safe environment. I’ve always found myself drawn to returning that favor with other students. The honors students I teach now are a population with unique needs and challenges, and I find it very rewarding to work with them knowing I’ve been in their shoes previously.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... When I teach compound probabilities to my ninth-grade Algebra I class, the students play a game of “Clue” in small groups. We pause throughout the game and students individually calculate their probabilities of guessing the correct answer based on the clues they have uncovered so far. This lesson really gets students thinking about contextualized probabilities and discussing risks vs. rewards.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... During my first year of teaching, I taught a particularly challenging student. She was apathetic toward the course material and struggled to focus during lessons. I often worked one-on-one with her during the class period to keep her motivated, despite her eye rolls over my enthusiasm. Over the course of the year, I watched this student transform, growing confident in herself and her abilities. At graduation, she told me she had worked that entire year to push me away, but I kept returning, which showed her I cared. She thanked me for believing in her, and now returns to the school yearly to catch up and talk about her accomplishments.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I am a nerd through and through! When I’m not teaching math, I’m reading, competing in trivia competitions and playing board games or “Dungeons and Dragons” with my friends.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My favorite teacher and the one who inspired me to teach mathematics is Brian Muscia, my high school mathematics teacher at Maine West High School. Though I’m sure my chatterbox nature drove him up the wall then, I aspire every day to mirror the compassion and love for mathematics he has and nurture that in my students.
I engage students during this strange time by ... Education needs to address both the content needs and the emotional needs of the students, this year more than ever. Students enter the classroom every day with baggage I am unaware of, and attempting to teach them without validating their emotional states will only lead to failure. I am very transparent with my students about understanding that mental health can impede learning and work to ensure my classroom is a space where they feel safe and understood. When students are remote, I connect with them on Zoom live during the class period to help them feel connected to the rest of the class and encourage them to use the chat or their microphone to engage in the same way their in-person peers do.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... If money was no issue, I would ideally spend my time as a docent for an art museum. Otherwise, I would have pursued a degree in library science and a career as a librarian. Either way, I would remain teaching-adjacent.