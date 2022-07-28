During her 11-year teaching career, Kenwood Elementary School teacher Jessica Leverenz has taken up a unique side job that has given her credibility among her students. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate is a member of a nationwide group of librarians and teachers who review children’s literature.
While she said that role “definitely makes me seem cooler” to her fifth-grade students, Leverenz does it because she has a passion for reading and teaching literature to her students, first at PBL and for the last five years at Kenwood in Champaign. While her location changed, the age of the students she teaches likely won’t.
“I have only ever taught fifth grade,” she said, “and honestly, it is the only grade level I think I ever want to teach.”
I find my work important because … I get to connect with students and shape their outlook on learning, whether that’s helping them overcome a roadblock during a math unit or introducing a non-reader to a book they absolutely love. Eleven years in, it still always amazes me how much growth they show from the beginning of the year to the end.
I became a teacher because … I have always loved working with students and learning. I remember pestering my eighth-grade math teacher to tell me all she could about what it took to become a teacher and what I needed to do to make it my career. I also love to be creative, and I believe that teaching allows me to use a lot of my creativity. Being creative allows me to reach a wide range of students and make learning fun.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … my shark tank project for sure. COVID put it on hold for the past couple of years, but I’m hoping to be able to start it back up this year. My students spend several weeks creating a product that they want to sell and then building a prototype. They have to create a pitch and figure out how much money they will ask the “sharks” or investors for during their pitch. I ask local community members to come in and listen to their presentations, and the students absolutely love it. We decorate the room and make it feel official by handing them checks made out to their company. It is a great way to incorporate creative problem solving and involve people outside of the school to see what we do in the classroom.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when … I get emails, notes and letters from former students and parents thanking me for my work. I love when my students email me telling me about a book they are reading or how they miss our classroom community. It reminds me of the impact I have every day.
Something else I’m passionate about is … reading and reviewing children’s literature. I am lucky enough to be a member of a book review group that includes teachers and librarians from different parts of the U.S. We read and review books for middle grade and elementary children’s literature before they are released. I love being able to share the books I am reviewing with my students, and it definitely makes me seem cooler to my almost-middle-schoolers!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Connie Ross, fourth grade at Paxton Buckley Loda. I had undiagnosed ADHD in fourth grade, and she was a saint! She never made me feel bad for forgetting literally everything and was always so patient. I think of her a lot when working with my students. Don Shields, High School English at PBL. He was so fun and made learning engaging, and I still ask him English questions on social media from time to time!
I engage students during this strange time by … bringing creativity into my lessons and adding movement as much as possible. I just try to meet my students where they are and bring some fun into our day. I also learn a lot from other teachers in my building. It helps to have so many great teachers working with you to inspire you and give you ideas you might not have thought of on your own.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would … love to do something in the writing/publishing world.
