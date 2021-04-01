Teacher of the Week: Jillian Williford

Jillian Williford, Band teacher, South View Elementary School, Danville
There was never any doubt what Jillian Williford wanted to do with her life. As a child, she decided she wanted to be a teacher, and over the years, music became her other passion.
In six years as a teacher in the Danville school district, the last four of them as band teacher at South View Elementary School, Williford has tried to give students a space to “express themselves and feel safe,” she said.
“Jillian silently leads the music department at South View with a smile on her face and a ‘can-do’ attitude,” South View Principal Lindsey Prunkard said. “Jillian prides herself on creating a passion for music in her classroom and building great relationships. She can be counted on to go above and beyond expectations and never shy away from hard work.”
I became a teacher because ... Growing up, I loved reading “Little House on the Prairie” books. I wanted to be a teacher just like Laura. It wasn’t until around fifth grade that I realized I could be a band teacher. Music has always been my safe space. I would listen to music, play my instruments, or sing constantly. Being able to share that love with my students is the greatest gift. I love seeing the proud look a student gets when they play the right note or get a song they have been working on.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... at the very beginning of the year, when students are picking their instruments. As they are trying out instruments, the moment they get a sound out, their face lights up. This first experience sets them up for the rest of the year. I see a sense of pride when they get to say “I play this instrument.”
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... getting to see the students I taught my first year at South View blossoming now at the high school. Being the assistant marching band director, I get to hear the progress they have made as they continued to refine their playing at North Ridge.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my faith and my family. Both of these bring me joy and make me appreciate each day I have. My family has always been my number one supporter. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the guidance and support I have had.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Ms. Nicole Neuman, history teacher at Westville High School — Not only did she make history fun and exciting to learn about, she made each student feel like we were one of her own children. This is something I have strived to do with my students.
Mr. Chris Bontjes, band teacher at Westville Junior High and Westville High School, encouraged me to try new things and to be OK with maybe failing the first time. When learning something new, it’s not about being perfect. It’s giving your best and trying again if it doesn’t work. I was able to go to honors festivals and work with guest artists. That time really helped open my eyes to all the things a music teacher could do and the influence they could have.
I engage students during this strange time by ... trying to add some fun elements into the class. We have a question of the day, which is usually either silly or something that really gets them thinking. We have had a few debates at the beginning of class.
One thing my students have really enjoyed is band karate. My students have earned their white, yellow, orange, green and purple belt. Students play a song for me to earn their belt. It’s a great way to get them playing while at home. While we are working on the song, I will have students ask, “Can I get my belt now? Can I play it for you?”
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... If I weren’t a band teacher, I would be teaching in some sort of capacity. Teaching has always been something I have been drawn to. I couldn’t imagine myself doing something else.