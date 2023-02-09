Teacher of the Week: Jodi Saunders, second grade, St. Thomas Catholic School, Philo
Jodi Saunders knew she wanted to be a teacher from the time she was a young child, when she taught her younger brother and dolls in her family’s basement.
That she’d spend her career in Champaign County, though, wasn’t necessarily expected. The South Dakota native originally moved to Champaign-Urbana to attend the University of Illinois, and she never left. After teaching for seven years at Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign and five at Leal Elementary School in Urbana, Saunders is now in her fourth year teaching second grade at St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo.
The joy she finds in teaching is transferred to her students, like when she took her class “around the world” by creating passports and pretending to travel to a different country each day.
“My son has never come home from school so excited to tell me about his day,” said Michelle Neuhauser, a parent of one of Saunders’ current students.
I find my work important because ... what I help my young students learn now will be the foundation for what more complicated things they will learn and study in the future. I can help them believe learning is something they are good at and school is a place for them. The first thing my students say to each other before we read the daily message is, “Good morning thinkers!” I hope this reminds them that they have the power to think, decide and be the best student and person they can be.
I became a teacher because ... I love being around kids. They are the good in the world, and being around them for just a few minutes can remind you of that. Teaching is not boring! Every day is different from the day before or the year before, and my students are, too. I get to be creative, spontaneous and truly spend my days happy.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... My classroom has themes for weeks, and they are based on our science and social studies units, and everything else is incorporated. So every week, I have a favorite book or project I cannot wait to do. I have a unit on economics coming up soon. We will design our own storefronts using cereal boxes with a list of goods and services for purchase. The students will write descriptions and ads. We will discuss needs and wants and budgets. They then will shop at each others’ stores, creating purchase orders and bills. They will have to pay these bills by writing checks and completing multi-digit adding and subtracting equations. Last year, I had students want to skip recess so they could stay and do more shopping! I knew, however, that it really meant more spelling and math!
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... my students show me their proud smiles when they learn or do something new we are covering, and I know I helped them get it!
I keep students engaged by ... I have lots of sayings/rhymes I say over and over and have the students say with me. It’s like our own class language complete with secret hand signals we use during class discussions. We act lots of things out, including books, spelling words, science concepts and place value.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family and Illini sports.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... My cooperating teacher while student teaching was Donna Worner, who taught kindergarten at Westview in Champaign. She put me in charge of calendar time a few days into being there, and that meant I had to sing. I am not a very good singer and was so worried about making a mistake. I found the kids didn’t mind my bad voice or mess-ups; they just wanted to sing, too. Songs and rhymes can get the whole class involved. I still am a horrible singer, but thanks to her, I have even created a few memorable songs I sing each year with my students. She also was a cheerleader for each student and seemed to make some type of connection or have a positive moment each day with each student. I try to do that every day.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I was always going to be a teacher. While growing up, I had a school set up for my dolls and younger brother in the basement for several years. Now that I am teaching, I still often leave school every day feeling blessed to be a teacher and to be doing it at St. Thomas School.
— ANTHONY ZILIS