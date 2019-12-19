When he’s not teaching PE to the little ones at Oakwood Elementary, chances are JOHN GLOSSER can be found doing something related to two of his other passions — wrestling and mixed martial arts.
"I have been the head coach for our high school wrestling team for nine years now and was a professional MMA fighter before I became a teacher/coach," says The News-Gazette’s 11th Teacher of the Week of the 2019-20 school year.
I find my work important because ... I get to impact young children on a daily basis. You never know what kids go home to after school, so I pride myself on being that constant positive, happy influence in their lives. I’d like to think I’m helping the kids, but what I have found throughout my nine years is they are helping me be a better person every day.
My favorite lesson I teach ... would be my fourth-grade Olympics. For a month, we train for various events: pushups, sit-ups, jump rope, obstacle course, scooter race, tug of war, arm and leg wrestling, and a few more. Each kid must sign up for three events. I love it because it teaches kids sportsmanship, teamwork, competition, how to handle winning and most importantly, how to handle failure.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to create an environment in my gym where every kid feels loved and has a safe place where they can forget about everything going on in their lives for 40 minutes and have fun.
My most fulfilling moments on the job ... always involve kids breaking personal barriers and getting outside their comfort zones, because that is where growth takes place. Whether it be a skill during a game or more of a mental challenge during other activities, I love pushing kids to challenge themselves and it is so fulfilling when you see them overcome those mental or physical barriers.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... living on an island spearfishing.