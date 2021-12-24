Teacher of the Week: Julie Turner, First Grade, Dr. Howard Elementary, Champaign
The days start early for Julie Turner, who arrives to her first-grade classroom at Dr. Howard Elementary School to plan with her colleagues well before the day starts.
In her second year at the school, the Decatur native, who is trained in reading recovery, makes sure she’s prepared to keep her students engaged despite COVID-19 mitigations.
“Julie comes to work every day with a hardworking, ‘can do’ attitude,” Principal Suzanne Meislahn said. “She holds high expectations for her students academically, behaviorally and socially, and her students meet them. Ms. Turner arrives to school early because she is often planning and preparing for her students, generally with her first-grade colleagues. Julie loves teaching, and her students love learning in her classroom. Ms. Turner’s learning space is filled with cooperation, grit, engagement and a sense of community. Julie’s joy of teaching and learning is certainly contagious.”
I find my work important because ... first grade compiles so many foundational skills together so the students become confident and independent learners. I want my students to feel safe and loved in my classroom. The relationship I build with my students and their families is so important to the success of each and every student.
I became a teacher because ... I want to instill a love for learning in all my students. I want them to find joy within themselves and be proud of what brings them joy, whether that be at school or within their family home.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... a child finds success in mastering a challenging task. The smile on their faces when this happens is priceless! I want my students to feel successful, no matter the task. I want them to know I am always here to guide them along their learning journey.
My favorite teacher was ... Mrs. McQuality. She was my sixth-grade teacher at South Shores Elementary in Decatur. She is retired but left a lasting impression on me with the kindness she always showed to her students.
I engage students during this strange time by ... keeping them active as much as possible while they are learning. This could look very different depending on what we are doing in the classroom. The students are so responsible when it comes to staying safe and following the COVID-19 safety protocols.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a marine biologist. I find ocean life absolutely amazing and beautiful. I enjoy sharing my love for ocean life with my students. We always do a really fun unit on sharks ... the kids love it!
— Anthony Zilis