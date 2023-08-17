Kara Allison moved to Mahomet in 1990, when she was in the seventh grade. Thirty-three years later, the third-grade teacher at Lincoln Trail Elementary School still calls it home.
Whether she’s teaching her students traditional areas of study or the practice of mindfulness, Allison couldn’t imagine doing anything else after 23 years at Lincoln Trail.
I find my work important because ... Teachers touch the lives of so many students and families. Not only do we teach academics like reading, writing and math, we also inspire, motivate and help students grow, building relationships that make an impact far beyond the classroom.
I became a teacher because ... I have always wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. My mom was a teacher, and she has inspired me in so many ways. I enjoy working with children and helping them get excited about learning and school. Nothing is more rewarding than watching a student finally understand a difficult concept or reach a personal goal. I also enjoy teaching and mentoring new teachers, sharing my experience and giving back to our profession.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I love teaching mindfulness to my students. About six years ago, I started “Mindful Mondays.” Each Monday, I teach a lesson on mindfulness or self-regulation strategies. These strategies are incorporated throughout our school day and I encourage students to use them outside of school as well. Teaching mindfulness to students gives them the tools to help with social emotional growth.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... I absolutely love when I see students get excited about something we are learning. When they make those connections to real-world experiences in those “ah ha” moments. To see that excitement in their eyes is so rewarding. It also warms my heart to see students show kindness to others, whether it be comforting a friend who is sad or inviting another student to join their game. Those little moments are the best.
I keep students engaged by ... I spend the first several weeks really getting to know my students and building our classroom community. One of my favorite parts of the day is our morning meeting. We take time each day to greet each other, share, participate in a group activity or game, and interact with a morning message. Knowing their interests and learning their styles and strengths helps me design activities and lessons that are engaging. We do a lot of partner and small-group collaborative activities, and I also like to incorporate student choice, giving them ownership of their learning.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I am passionate about my family and being a mom. My husband and three daughters are the world to me, and I love spending time with them.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... One of my favorite teachers was my Spanish teacher, Mrs. Arbuckle, at Mahomet-Seymour High School. I always looked forward to her class each day. She made learning Spanish so much fun. She taught us so much more than just the language.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I honestly can’t imagine being anything other than a teacher. I don’t think that I could ever find a job I would love more.
— ANTHONY ZILIS