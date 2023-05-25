Coming from her family, it’s no surprise that Katelyn Shamhart became a teacher in the Champaign school district. Her mother, Sally Burgett, taught for more than 30 years; her sister, Abby Crull, is a music teacher at Westview Elementary School; her husband, Vince, teaches math at Champaign Central High School; and her aunt, Margee Williams Poole, is the district’s head nurse.
In her 14th year at Bottenfield Elementary, where she teaches first grade, Shamhart has learned to foster a love of learning in her students, according to “I Read, I Count” volunteer Mary Hodson.
“Katelyn Shamhart is the kind of teacher that every parent would want for their child,” Hodson said. “She doesn’t make the kids do what she wants; she makes them want to do what she wants.”
I find my work important because ... kids are the most pure and joyful souls. Adults have a duty to make sure we keep them safe and loved so they can grow and be good humans. Kids are one of the most important parts of life; I am lucky to be part of their journey.
I became a teacher because ... I struggled a lot in school. Being neurodivergent has turned out to be a great asset in my teaching. I love that now I can see learning from many perspectives. Also, where else can you get the best hugs, hilarious kid quotes and pajama days?
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... my dad, Gary Burgett, is an architect in town. He gives us old blueprints, and each group gets to use those to practice their measuring. Once they get their measurements and discuss it with their group, they recreate it with Legos or blocks. They love to measure and modify their structures before they present it to the class.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... students work hard at something and don’t give up. I enjoy watching them problem-solve through things. Having younger kids in my class leads to many discoveries and much excitement. Our class this year has perfected the art of cheering one another on. I love the genuine excitement they have for their classmates.
I keep students engaged by ... using manipulatives as much as possible; it is essential in our room. I grew up in theater, so acting and singing play a big role in my classroom, too. Of course, movement and play — and an inflatable dinosaur costume — help, too.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... PLAY! There is so much value in play. There’s problem solving, inclusion, organization, friendship, regard for others and much more. Each group of students brings vastly different abilities, but one constant is the vital role of play in social and academic development.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... of course, my mom. My kindergarten teacher, Ms. Worner; Ms. Gwinn; and my second-grade teacher, Ms. Glowgowski, at Westview. They made school memorable.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a librarian or play therapist.
