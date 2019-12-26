To KATHY HOUPT, there’s nothing more fulfilling than ‘seeing a student at the end of the year that has totally grown and changed. I love when a student understands something for the first time.’ As a preschool teacher at Danville’s Southwest Elementary, Houpt sees a lot of that. Here’s more from The News-Gazette’s 12th Teacher of the Week of the 2019-20 school year.
My work is important because ... this is the future of our community. I like teaching young children because you can help shape them and start them off with a positive outlook on school.
I became a teacher because ... I love young kids. I also wanted to have my own children and this was a perfect mix of being able to work and be on the same schedule as my children.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... anything to do with reading and writing. I love when kids learn new letters and sounds or how to write.
I’m also passionate about is ... my family. I love being with them and I love watching the activities and sports that they participate in.
My favorite teacher was ... my English teacher, Garnett Nixon, at Danville High School. I also loved my very kind kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Harris, at Roselawn.
My favorite college course was ... Art history. I have really loved art and paintings ever since that class.
If I weren’t a teacher I would ... probably be a tennis coach. I may also find a job that works with newborn babies. I absolutely love babies.