Katrina Hanners, Unity East and Unity West Elementary Schools, Art teacher, Tolono
Katrina Hanners caught the teaching bug early. In the eighth grade, the Tuscola native was given a role as “teacher of a day,” teaching an art project to students with special needs. In her 15th year as an art teacher at Unity East and Unity West elementary schools, she may be pushing a cart around the buildings, but she tries to make the experience as normal as possible for students. “She has had to make big changes by teaching from a cart this year, going room to room instead of students coming to her,” Unity West Vice Principal Floyd Fisher said. “She sees close to 600 students between the two schools and has done a great job in a difficult situation.”
I find my work important because ... as educators, we are teaching, guiding and molding these students into good human beings. We are providing a fun, safe and instructional environment that can prepare them for the next exciting step in life.
As an art teacher ... I am helping develop and guide young amazing artists. These children are capable of learning so much at such a young age. They are passionate about art and love to learn and be challenged. I am blessed to be able to play a role in preparing them for their future.
I became a teacher because ... I had a wonderful experience of being a “teacher for a day” in eighth grade. I taught a class of students with special needs how to create turkeys, in a step-by-step lesson. I loved the feeling of helping others. I enjoyed seeing their excitement of learning and being so thrilled with their end product. Their happiness made me happy. My art teacher at that time, Mrs. Hance, was an amazing role model. She believed in me and pushed me to believe in my talent and work hard. She even wrote a note to me that she could see me being a graphic artist or an art teacher someday ... and I have been both! I will forever remember that moment. I also had the rewarding opportunity of being a dance coach for many years. It was another form of teaching through choreography in a unique and fun way. I had another role model and woman who I coached with. Her name is Dee Lenzi. She inspired me through her teaching in high school and coaching me as a young dancer. I am forever grateful for her talent and dedication, which helped me to want to pursue teaching and coaching.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I enjoy so many and trying new ideas that it is hard to choose. I love just starting challenging projects, even in kindergarten. We recreate Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting. When I first tried this project, I was worried that it could be too difficult for them, but I tried it anyway. They were excited to reproduce artwork from a famous artist. They learned about his style and techniques. They impressed me and made me so proud. They were so content with their little masterpieces, it reminded me of that moment of seeing the eighth-graders’ excitement when I was younger in school.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... There are so many that it is difficult to choose just one. Students are so excited when they complete their projects. I think what makes my heart most happy is how excited they are when they see their work hanging in the hallway or throughout the schools at our art festivals. Their excitement and the expressions on their faces are priceless. This is a joyful and rewarding feeling that never ends.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I love to travel and take in new experiences. I love visiting different art museums. I am very passionate about dancing. I take fitness dance classes at the YMCA. It gives me another level of happiness of still having dance in my life. I have formed friendships within my dance family. I enjoy working out there as well. I spend time with family and friends. Those moments are precious to me.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Hance at Tuscola East Prairie Middle School (art education) and Dee Lenzi at Tuscola High School, who was my PE teacher and dance coach.
I engage students during this strange time by ... just keeping things as normal and exciting as possible, as if they were still right there in the art room. I might be pushing a cart around to teach art to over 600 students in 38 different classrooms at two different schools, but I keep it running as smoothly as I can, so they never miss a beat. I keep doing the same projects as I have done in the past, with some adjustments. They know that I will always come in with a smile on my face (well, hidden under my mask) and a positive attitude because I want them to have the best time. I will be goofy and have fun with them as I have always done — and help them to create projects that make them feel accomplished and proud.
I have had the opportunity to have another great student teacher, Alice, who has brought new and unique ideas that the students have enjoyed. She has been a blessing.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... I think about this from time to time. I have wanted to open a dance studio for people of all ages and abilities in the past. I have wanted to be a flight attendant and travel the world ... or have a profession where I could travel the world while helping others make their dreams come true.