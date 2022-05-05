Sometimes, Keith Pogue says, co-workers wonder why the Mahomet-Seymour social-studies teacher switched careers after spending several years working as a lawyer.
Pogue, though, has never doubted the decision in his 22 years at Mahomet-Seymour. Spending time molding young minds was his passion, he found. And those students are fortunate he made the switch, according to his principal.
“Mr. Pogue wears many hats at MSHS,” Principal Chad Benedict said. “Social-studies teacher, social-studies and foreign-language division head, assistant football coach and head boys’ track coach are the official titles of Mr. Pogue’s duties. However, his reach extends far beyond the titles. Former lawyer turned educator, Mr. Pogue is counted upon as a leader for both staff and students. Mr. Pogue leads staff and students the same — with honesty and respect. You know exactly where you stand with Mr. Pogue and what is expected of you. Mr. Pogue also shows respect for staff and students by listening to different points of view. He works to ensure that his students understand the power and importance of their voice.”
I find my work important because ... helping students develop critical-thinking skills and understand the duties of citizenship are vital for students’ development and for our nation’s future.
I became a teacher because ... I got involved with volunteering with youth after law school. I found myself looking forward to spending time with kids so much more than my law work — I knew I was being called to change careers. I often joke that my wife got ripped off — she married a lawyer and got a teacher. Sometimes fellow teachers have a tough time understanding why someone would leave the practice of law to become a teacher. However, every lawyer I know completely understands the switch.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... in my government and law honors class where we debate landmark Supreme Court cases every week. The students debate respectfully but forcefully for their positions. The students are highly engaged and are learning important skills. Many times, I just get out of the way and let the kids engage each other. I also enjoy running mock trials and case-method lessons in AP U.S. History, where we ask what students would do at key moments of history.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... when students come back and tell me how much a class meant to them or helped prepare them for the next level. I also write several recommendations for colleges for students and love to hear when students get into university.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... coaching sports. I coach football and track and field. I really consider coaching an extension of teaching — just an outdoor classroom.
My favorite teacher at St. Joseph-Ogden High School was ... Greg Jarman. He taught my favorite subject, social studies. Ironically, Greg left teaching to become an attorney!
I engage students during this strange time by ... trying as much as possible to give them a voice in the classroom. Allowing students ownership of the subject matter and the classroom means giving them a safe space to express themselves and even make mistakes. It also means working to create a place to discuss and debate in a civil manner and learning to disagree without being disagreeable.
If I weren’t a teacher ... I might return to law work. There are a lot of positive parts of practicing law. I admire attorneys who serve an important role in our society.