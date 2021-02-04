With two parents who are educators, Mount Zion native Kelsey Pygott always knew teaching was a career field that interested her. She never imagined her first year of teaching would be quite like this one, though.
Pygott has taught remotely this year at Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet, and she’s done it well, Principal Megan Hunter said.
“Being a first-year teacher is incredibly difficult, but it is especially difficult when you add the stress of the technology to support your instruction,” Hunter said. “She has done an amazing job with this. Her mentor, Polly McCoy, is also a remote third-grade teacher, and they have put so much effort into planning their instruction and lessons for our off-campus students. I have learned so much from Kelsey (and the other remote teachers) about how to differentiate and reach students in the virtual space.”
Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week:
Kelsey Pygott, Third Grade, Lincoln Trail Elementary School, Mahomet
I find my work important because ... I get to make an impact on 27 young minds. Besides teaching them how to multiply or write in cursive, I get to teach them how to be the best they can be. I get to learn what makes them unique and see the growth they make over a year, and it is so rewarding. Everyday when I log in to our Google Meet to start class, I hope that I am making an impact on my students’ lives and creating a place they feel safe and valued.
Thinking back to my elementary teachers, I can tell you the name of every single one of them as well as a memory of that year. It is my hope that when my students think back to third grade, they have positive memories and experiences they can reflect on.
I became a teacher because ... I love working with kids. I love being able to teach them something new and see them grow over the course of the school year. It is such a rewarding feeling to help a student that is struggling and see them overcome it and succeed. Being in a profession where you can make such a difference in a student’s life is beyond gratifying.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ...I would have to say all of my lessons that I have taught this year have been unique since I have never taught them before and had to learn how to teach remotely and how to teach just in general.
My favorite “lesson” from this year would have to be a game we played during our morning meeting. It really wasn’t a lesson, but rather just a moment where I got to see my students laughing and having a good time.
We were playing a game where the students had to guess the sound, and one of the sounds was of a toilet flushing. The looks on their faces were the greatest thing! It can be challenging to see their personalities come through on a Google Meet, as well as to keep them having fun. This game allowed me to do both, and it brought the biggest smile to my face knowing that they were having a good time.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... getting a handwritten note and drawing from a student that expressed how much they were enjoying remote learning. I have tried to make my students feel just as much a part of our virtual classroom as they would if we were in a traditional classroom, so it was comforting to know they are having a positive experience. My students’ eagerness to learn and positive attitudes everyday continue to push me to be the best teacher I can be for them.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... traveling. I love exploring new places and learning the history of the area.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Brown, at McGaughey Elementary School in Mount Zion, will always hold a special place in my heart. I moved schools when I was in third grade, and her calming presence helped me feel so much better about being the new student. I strive to be as excellent of a teacher and person as she is.
I engage students during this strange time by ... Engaging students remotely can be challenging, but I try to keep it as fun and interactive as possible. During math, I like to get them up out of their seat and have them do certain movements to answer math questions.
I’ll give them a movement to do such as karate chops to tell me what the answer is. Instead of them just typing five for example in the chat, it is fun to see them try to karate chop five times. It always brings a smile to my face to see them get into the lesson and be eager to see what move we are going to use to try to answer next.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a children’s activities cast member at Walt DIsney World again. I participated in the Disney College program last spring and had an absolute blast! I got to hang out by the pool all day and play games with kids from all over the world, make tie-dye shirts, host a campfire every night, and end the day with watching a Disney movie on the grass of Art of Animation Resort with all the guests. My favorite part was working with kids of all ages and the experience gave me valuable skills that I have been able to carry into the classroom with me.