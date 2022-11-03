The best way for kindergartners to learn, teacher Kerry Hanson said, isn’t by sitting at a desk and putting pencil to paper.
After more than 20 years teaching young children, including 12 in her current position at Pleasant Acres Elementary School in Rantoul, Hanson said she has found the best way her students learn is through play.
“She spreads a love, joy and passion for learning to all of her kindergarten scholars,” Principal Samantha Sebestik said. “Ms. Hanson does an amazing job of teaching her students through play and builds strong relationships with her students and their families. Pleasant Acres is fortunate to have Kerry at our school as she is always helpful to her colleagues and brings a smile to everyone.”
I find my work important because … young learners often get overlooked for the hard work they put in when they play. I am lucky enough that RCS values learning through play. We play each day to learn how to read, write and count, but in my opinion, the most important lessons we learn are how to get along with others, persevere and explore. Playing helps develop a growth mindset. We learn by trying, making mistakes and then trying again. Play. Is. Important. Work.
My favorite/unique lesson that I teach is … I LOVE getting my students excited about reading. I start the school year reading Mo Willems and Kristen Bell books. I have some pretty decent character voices, if I do say so myself. The Elephant and Piggie books and The World Needs More Purple People/School books have wonderful lessons on friendship, patience and developing that growth mindset. You can never go wrong with Mo or Kristen.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when … I hear my students use the social emotional language we use to help others. When I hear a student say to another friend, “I’m here. Breathe with me,” or “I’m being patient. I can handle it” — those happy-teacher-dance moments.
Something else I’m passionate about is … my family. My husband and I have two kids. We have one in college and one who is a senior at RTHS. You will see us at cross-country races, band concerts and traveling to whatever event is next. We love watching them take on the world in their own ways.
My favorite teacher(s) were … my grandmas. My Grandma Peot was a Marine during WWII and then taught music for many years. She taught me never to accept conventional boundaries and how to have fun learning … and how to polka while driving. My Grandma Miller taught me the art of kindness. She said anyone can be nice, but being kind is done on purpose.
I engage students during this strange time by … Well, that’s an odd question to answer, because being a kindergarten teacher means you have be up for just about anything, at any time. I can boogie to any Jack Hartman song, read in countless voices, count to 100 doing Spiderman squats, download calm to a child having a big feeling, and anything else that may be called upon me to keep a 5-year-old’s attention span, which is probably good, because I’m pretty sure that’s what my attention span is as well.
If I weren’t a teacher … I would love to do something with the arts. I love to draw, create, take pictures, etc. I enjoy finding beauty in the world, and if I create something to bring someone else joy? Well, that’s pretty special.