Teacher of the Week: Kevin Beebe

In his fourth year as a science teacher at Rantoul Township High School, Kevin Beebe is always trying
to find ways to teach creatively. ❡ Whether it’s his favorite lesson, which teaches students about evolution, natural selection and invasive species through a competition, or relating COVID-19 to their current biology studies, he strives to teach outside of the textbook. ❡ “He dedicated his entire summer to develop and adjust the science curriculum to fit this crazy school year and the schedule we are offering,” Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said. “He works to make science come alive by creating hands-on experiences within the classroom that help to solidify the content he is delivering. He is our ‘go-to guy’ when it comes to helping others. He is always willing to stay after to help students, volunteer to work events, serve on committees, and all other things that we ask of him.
”
Kevin Beebe, Rantoul Township High School, science teacher
I find my work important because ... we are on the front lines of fostering student growth and shaping the minds of the future. Teaching freshmen through seniors, I can see how students develop as individuals throughout their high school tenure. We are there to inspire, engage, motivate and sympathize with students to prepare them to become lifelong learners and ensure their success after high school.
I became a teacher because ... every day is an adventure. Whether there is an unexpected comment, a funny joke, a heartwarming story or any other unique situation, every day brings something new and exciting. You just never know what to expect from a group of teenagers. I also enjoy helping people learn new things and sparking their curiosity in science. It always makes my day when a student tells me they didn’t like science until they took one of the many science classes here at RTHS. It truly is a testament to the efforts and abilities of the entire science team.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... the Battle of the Beaks lab, which we have used to model the effects of an invasive species as well as the process of natural selection.
Students compete for “food” using a variety of “beaks,” which include a spoon, a magnet, a paperclip and a taped-up hand. The student who collects the lowest amount of food “dies,” and their beak is replaced by the most successful beak, because that type of bird was able to “reproduce.” That student can then compete again with the new beak. By the end of the activity, the majority of students have just one type of beak, demonstrating natural selection.
I like this activity because students become completely engaged in it. Kids love competition, and fighting for food is about as competitive as you can get. The activity provides a hands-on experience that helps students visualize how natural selection occurs. It simplifies the process and is useful for referring back to when discussing other real-life examples. The students have fun during the lab and do not even realize they are learning a new concept.
My most fulfilling moment on the job ... is when the light bulb above students’ heads switches on. If a student is struggling with a concept, seeing it suddenly click for them is one of my favorite parts of teaching. It is difficult to describe that “a-ha” moment, but you can see it in a student’s facial expressions and body language. You can hear it in their relieved responses that they finally “get it.” It is incredibly fulfilling to be a part of that student’s learning journey.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... music, specifically playing guitar and collecting records. I have played guitar for about 13 years now, although I began playing air guitar long before that. And I started collecting records about five years ago. Since then, my collection has expanded to 300 albums ranging from Chris Stapleton to Kendrick Lamar, from Dire Straits to Beyonce, from Fleet Foxes to Bill Evans. And, of course, Weird Al’s entire discography. Students cannot believe some of the albums I have, particularly my Billie Eilish record.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... at Lincoln Way East High School, my AP government teacher, Mr. Cupp, stands out, because he was able to effectively incorporate humor into every lesson. He turned a subject that I was not particularly interested in into one of my favorite classes that I would look forward to every day. His ability to use humor to engage students had a lasting impact on my own teaching style.Another favorite teacher in high school would be Mr. Teare, my guitar teacher. In addition to helping me improve on the guitar, he introduced me to a vast amount of new music, and he helped me learn how to appreciate a song beyond its surface. This has been a key way for me to unwind after a stressful day.
I engage students during this strange time by ... finding ways to relate class content to the pandemic. For example, when we went over limiting factors on a population’s size, we discussed how a disease like COVID-19 would be density-dependent, meaning its effectiveness varies according to population density. Students made the connection that this was why New York City was substantially impacted earlier than most rural areas were.
When we go over RNA next semester, I plan to incorporate a lesson on the newly developed RNA vaccines for COVID-19. Not only will this help them understand the function of RNA, but it will also teach them exactly how this new type of vaccine works, connecting the topic to something that is relevant for all students.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... working behind the scenes at concerts. I love live music, and I would find it very rewarding to be part of a successful show. I always find myself chatting with concert workers at the shows I go to, and it seems like something I could fit right in with. Still, teaching is my true passion, and I wouldn’t leave the profession for anything.