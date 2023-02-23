In total, Kim Clemmons has spent 45 years in the Fisher school district, including 13 as a student.
Throughout her 32 years of teaching fifth grade, sixth grade, technology integration and, for the last 10 years, fourth grade, she’s found ways to keep things fresh for her students.
“She is extremely dynamic in her approach and is always finding creative ways to motivate students learning,” Principal Jake Palmer said.
I find my work important because ... every single day, I get the chance to encourage, motivate and teach young people. I get the opportunity to show them how to do new things and have fun while doing so. Not everything about school is fun for every kid, but I get to be creative and find ways to make things that might otherwise be boring exciting!
I became a teacher because ... it’s what I always wanted to do. I am the youngest of seven in my family, and my sister Cheryl likes to remind me that I always wanted to play school and make my older brothers and sisters be my students.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... It’s almost impossible to pick just one! We are about to start our pioneer unit, and we have so much fun learning about this time period in history. We form pioneer families and even change our names to ones from the time period. We make butter and grind wheat to make biscuits and decide which possessions would be most important for us to pack in our wagons. We make paper quilts and keep a pioneer journal to record our adventures. We do STEM activities where groups are given materials to construct a covered wagon that will hold the most weight. After that, the students have to construct a raft that will hold their wagon and see which one can float the longest. Our pioneer “families” have to work together to earn moves on the Oregon Trail, and it’s rewarding to see them encourage each other to do their best.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... a student who has been working so hard to learn a new skill finally gets it! Our school has been focusing on recognizing and encouraging students to have both grit and gratitude this school year, and I love seeing examples of these occur.
I keep students engaged by ... making learning active whenever possible. Who doesn’t love building a volcano and then exploding it? I spend time designing lessons and activities that kids want to take part in, and that makes the day engaging for me as well. We have a classroom economy system where all the students have jobs and pay “rent,” with Bunnie Bucks as our currency. We have a monthly store they can buy things from, so they are encouraged to participate in activities and challenges that go above and beyond our regular work to earn extra money to spend.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... I love supporting and helping with all the many clubs and extracurricular activities that our school provides for our kids. I have one daughter still in high school, and she’s involved in pretty much everything, so I’m a loud and proud Bunnie fan. For the last two decades, my kids have been a part of a summer swim team in Gibson City, and I do a lot to help with that as well.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Lea in third grade here in Fisher. I was very quiet and shy in my early years of school, and she encouraged me to come out of my shell and see how much fun school could really be.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... hmmm, maybe a lawyer because I love arguing my point, or a librarian because I love to read. I’ve never given serious thought to any other careers because I have the best job for me I could ask for.
— Anthony Zilis