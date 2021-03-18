Teacher of the Week: Kristen Hood

Email Teacher of the Week nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
It didn’t take long for Kristen Hood to figure out what she wanted to do in life. As a kindergartner, the Gibson City native already knew she wanted to be a teacher.
“It seems silly to know at such a young age, but I had an amazing teacher who had such a strong and positive impact on my life,” Hood said. “Cindy Petersen has had an influence on many lives, but I do not think I would have the same passion for teaching without her example. As I grew up, there were many others whos love and support continued to fan the flame of that desire. Overall, at a young age, I felt called to have an impact on others’ lives.”
Hood began her career in Washington, Ill., before spending a year in Lexington. Seven years ago, she made the move to Middletown Prairie Elementary School in Mahomet, where she’s spent the last seven years.
“In my opinion, teaching is one of the most important jobs on the planet,” Hood said. “I did not say it was the easiest, nor is it for everyone. Teaching requires someone to be at 100 percent all day every day. The most important part of my day has very little to do with me but has everything to do with what each one of my kiddos need.”
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to make a difference in this world, and I have a love for kids. Many kiddos don’t have a safe, supportive, welcoming and encouraging home environment. I wanted to create a safe haven for them. A place where it was OK to make mistakes, where they can be themselves, feel part of a community and are confident enough to try and comfortable enough to make mistakes. I love my classroom and the students who create it. It seems to always become this sweet community where they can truly blossom into who they desire to be.
My favorite lessons ... change year to year, based on the dynamic of my classroom.
That said, there is an activity we’ve done every year called “Light Up Your Life.” Every week, students write each other notes about something they like or appreciate of another classmate and put them in a lantern, then at the end of the week, I read them out loud. This allows students to focus on what others are doing or feeling and also teaches them how to be humble of others who compliment them. Many students have found they get more joy from writing each other these notes than receiving them.
My most fulfilling moment as a teacher was ... I cannot narrow down my MOST fulfilling moment in teaching, because I feel like every year and every student has their own little victories in many ways. It is very hard to gauge those as one being bigger or better than the other. I am mostly just very proud of all of my kiddos and feel honored to be a part of their journey.
2020 and 2021 have been very weird years to teach, but I’ve found the hardest part is that we as adults make it more difficult. We as adults are the ones that create the environment and set the tone for kids. If we are afraid, they are afraid; if we think it’s wrong, they think it’s wrong. We have the responsibility to create environments for them to be successful. In education, this has been creating a digital platform or a new way to engage your classroom in a safe community environment. Although it took some time, trial and error and flexibility on my part, my students seem happy and engaged like they would be on a “normal” year of school, and I think a lot of that has to do with how I presented and followed through with our situation. I mean, what is “normal,” anyway?
If I wasn’t a teacher ... I think I would be a nurse. I have actually thought a lot about this question over the years. Like I said at the start of this interview, I’ve been blessed with a heart for service, and I take a lot of pride in being able to be there and help others. I have a ton of respect for nurses and appreciate the time and energy they put into every day.
Someday I hope to collide both and have the ultimate job of being a mom, because I had one of the best, but till then, I will continue with just loving each little that walks into my life the best I can.